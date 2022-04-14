APC youths bid former president Koroma farewell and promise to honour his legacy

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 14 April 2022:

Young members of Sierra Leone’s main opposition All People’s Congress (APC) Party are among the first to react to the announcement made yesterday by the party’s chairman and leader – former president Ernest Bai Koroma to step down from the leadership of the party.

Writing in a statement issued today by the APC National Young Congress (NYC) described as their “Initial reaction to the chairman and leader’s position to exit the political stage and his intention not to run for any position in the next delegate conference of the party,” this is what the group’s National Secretary General – Mr Alie Conteh said:

“The Leadership of the APC National Young Congress (NYC) ( Formerly National Youth League) has received and carefully studied the Press Release dated 13th April 2022 coming from the Office of the Former President / Chairman and Leader of the APC, Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma.

“The Leadership of the National Young Congress (NYC), along with its membership, has noted and fully assimilated the position of the Chairman and Leader relating to his intention to exit the political stage, and his strong reassurances not to contest for any position in the next National Delegates’ Conference of the party.

“We further note the Former President’s commitment to peace, security, democracy and good governance which form essential features of his distinguished leadership throughout his tenure as Chairman and Leader of the APC and as President of Republic of Sierra Leone.

“We therefore hereby state that this decision has not come as a surprise as it has always indicated that his departure is imminent. As the Wing that hosts the present and future determination and sustainable growth of the party, we wish to endorse, support and congratulate the Former President for that brave decision.

“Whilst the entire nation received this message with sad and mixed feelings, we the young people of the APC , both in the country and in the Diaspora have received the decision as a comfort and extension of his long-standing passion for the growth of the young people and the APC.

“We are always inspired and would remain motivated by his remarkable legacies including the transfer of knowledge, wisdom and courage that assures our party and the country of a peaceful and safe transition.

“He has trained us well and prepared us for this moment. He carried us along during his distinguished leadership journey and has accompanied us through this transition process. We wish to assure him, the great supporters of our party and the general public, that there is nothing to worry about.

“President Koroma has done his part, the onus is now on us to take forward the outstanding legacy of peace, national unity, and nation building. We in the NYC are ‘Red and Ready’ to live up to this great task of bringing the APC back to power in June 2023.

“The young people of the APC will therefore forever remain grateful to President Koroma and outgoing Chairman and Leader of our party for his landmark stewardship of our glorious party and the country.

“We wish to assure him of our continued hard work and discipline he imbibed in us. We also wish to join the Former President in appealing to the entire membership of the party to embrace the potential of a new leadership and to engender a tranquil atmosphere for a peaceful and enduring transition.

“The Young people of the APC are committed to the jealous protection of your legacies, and the love for the young people which you have demonstrated always. Therefore, the young people of the party shall translate and explain this decision to our numerous members for a better appreciation of its import in ensuring an APC victory come 2023.

“We promise to continue to make you proud and wish you all the best and continued success in your already distinguished international calling.”

