Supporting the provision of waste to energy in a Freetown informal settlement

Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr OBE: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 14 April 2022:

I am excited to start my day today, introducing Freetown City Council’s partner – Freetown Waste Transformers CEO Ami Dumbuya to the UNOPS Country Manager and her team, at the waste to energy bio digester pilot project in Aberdeen.

This is a typical example of how #TransformFreetown joins the dots to build synergies and enhance service delivery.

Together with the Council’s Chief Administrator – Festus Kallay, we have been working with UNOPS on a project to support an informal settlement community in Freetown.

Introducing the possibility of locating a waste to energy bio digester within that community as part of that project, will significantly address WASH and sanitation challenges and create jobs whilst providing electricity and compost fertilizer for sale.

We need to do a bit more work as a combined team before confirming that we can incorporate the waste to energy bio digester into that project. But I am hopeful that this will happen, with significant improvements being made to the lives of the community residents.

Our work with and support of the Freetown Waste Transformers is ongoing, as 4 to 5 other waste to energy bio digesters are already scheduled to be installed in Freetown later this year.

