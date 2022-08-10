International community calls for calm in Sierra Leone after hours of deadly protests

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 10 August 2022:

The international community in Sierra Leone, led by United Nations Resident Coordinator in the country – Babatunde Ahonsi, this afternoon called for calm in the aftermath of violent confrontation in many parts of the country between the police and angry youths who took to the streets in protest at what they described as the president’s abuse of power, corruption and rising cost of living. (Photo above: President Bio).

Writing on twitter, Ahonsi called for dialogue and said the UN is willing to act as a broker that can bring all sides together in search of a common ground.

“The United Nations in Sierra Leone expresses serious concerns over the violent incidents that occurred today in Freetown, including reports of casualties,” Ahonsi (Photo) said.

President Bio who won the 2018 presidential election with 1,319,406 votes (51.81%) against the APC candidate – Dr Samura Kamara who polled 1,227,171 votes (48.19%), is tonight said to have lost all hopes of his SLPP taking control of the capital Freetown and large swathes of the northern province.

Following a nationwide broadcast this afternoon by vice president Jalloh declaring a curfew, the police issued this statement:

“Following the declaration of a nationwide curfew by His Excellency the Hon. Vice President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, the Sierra Leone Police (SLP) wishes to inform the general public as follows: That the curfew shall be in force from 3pm on the 10th August, 2022, to 7am of 11th August 2022. Every other day is from 7pm to 7am. That all essential workers at the following places: hospitals, hotels, radio stations, television stations, telecommunications, companies, Electricity Generation and Transmission Company (EGTC), and Electricity Distribution and Supply Authority (EDSA), with valid identification, are allowed to move around during the period of the curfew.”

Commenting on today’s wave of protests and violence, this is what President Bio said from his holiday home in London:

