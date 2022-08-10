Three dead in Freetown as Sierra Leone is shutdown by protesters calling for the resignation of President Bio

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 10 August 2022:
Three people, including two civilians and one state security personnel have been killed in Freetown today, as the city is brought to a standstill by angry protesters, calling for the resignation of President Julius Maada Bio who is on holiday in London with his family.
The government in the last hour has shut down the country’s internet service to prevent the sharing of images of the protests taking place in the northern cities and towns, as well as the capital Freetown – opposition APC strongholds.
President Bio is accused of rampant corruption, human rights abuses, the killing of unarmed civilians and prisoners, abuse of State of power, poor leadership and the acute economic hardship that people in the country are experiencing.
On Monday, the streets of Freetown, shops and markets were deserted as people heeded calls from organisers of the protests to stay at home. Schools and offices were also shut.
Today’s protests have brought bloodshed, with the police accused of shooting two people dead. A security officer could also be seen in a video to be lying dead in a pool of blood.
Vice President Juldeh has announced a curfew , and called on the military to assist the police force in enforcing law and order in the country.
There are calls for the President to return to Sierra Leone and deliver a public broadcast to calm the political tension.
But critics say that President Bio may well use the violent protests as an opportunity to declare a state of emergency to extend his stay in office, with presidential and general elections less than a year away.
It is also being rumoured that sections of the military may stage a coup as the government appears to have lost control.
The videos below show some of the latest images of what has been happening in Freetown, Makeni and Binkolo. Some of the images are gruesome and require viewer discretion. Some readers may find the videos disturbing:
This is a sad day in my beloved country Sierra Leone today, it is unfortunate this is an ugly images that no true Sierra Leonean will accepts or be happy for. But only the terror groups are the failures and would never prevail in their evil plans against this county. Our country’s respectable Vice President, H.E. Dr. Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh, has exercised the leadership and shown to H.E. President Bio and to the entire country that, indeed he has put the entire situations under control thank you Sir. The orchestrators are well known to the nation, and this terror acts will be fully investigate and these criminal perpetrators will brought to justice, in the eyes of the world. The life chairman, Samura Kamara and the others no doubt they knew about this ugly coup attempt. We will never allow ” Terror party” to rule this country never in the future. We are totally sick and tired of your behaviors.
APCs have attempted the first coup d’ta, using the former Defense minister Mr. Paolo Conteh. The second one was the maximum Pademba road prisons incident, and this is third attempt, it won’t happens again. Thank you to the entire Sierra Leone Arm Forces for your loyalty to the President and your country,
you are blessed.
Truly said beloved brother.
When you sow bad seeds , you will harvest bad seeds .No one in their right mind would be happy or will be celebrating the unfortunate events that took place in Freetown and the provinces. May the soul of the people that lost their lives rest in peace. Ultimate responsibility for this riots rest with Bio.Unfortunately, his government policies have brought us where we are today. Although his apologist will be crying foul.But let no one fool you, this is Bio’s handiwork put in full display for the world to see . Tragedies seemed to strike anytime Bio is out of the country .The tanker fuel disaster happened when Bio was attending the COP 26 climate conference in Glasgow.Once again he is in London when there is no UK government to speak of until the conservative party elect their own party leader .What a wasted trip .We have to work to restore law and order .The Bio government and his misguided economic policies have not only created an atmosphere of insecurity and desperatness for ordinary working people in the country , but a sense of hopeleness have set in and they can’t see any way out of the situation they found themselves. There is no light at the end of the tunnel.
The protesters call for action to alleviate their suffering due to the cost of living crisis and the effects of the Covid19 pandemic on our economy,mirrors similar actions by protecting Pepe women not long ago in the streets of Freetown that were met by police brutality , which was the last brutal act committed by the former inspector general of police Dr Soluva on ordinary people that were just out protesting peacefully to draw the Bio government attention to their plight.I say it here the military is not the solution to our problems .Otherwise , both Major General Joseph Saidu Momoh or our present leader Rt Brigadier General Maada Bio would have created the economic miracle we are all waiting for sixty years after independence .This is not the time for hot heads tq decide the fate of our country. The Republic of Sierra Leone armed forces should help restore law and order only as a measure of last resort and leave the heavy lifting to the specially trained Sierra Leone riot police to bring the situation under control. When it comes to the international arena and saying all the right things to his western audience and gullible supporters , no one can beat Bio the orator on any of the international topics that are making headlines.
But when it comes to issues that directly endangered the security of the state or affect the people of Sierra Leone , he always have his useful idiot in the form of Juldeh Jalloh his Vice President to put out the fires he started .Former President Stevens used to put former vice president S .I Koromo in similar predicament.The 1977 students riots was a case in point .Bio needs to cut his holiday short and return to Sierra Leone and explain to the nation what his government intend to do to address the issues affecting us .This zombie government he leds can’t carry on like business as usual as the cost of living crises spiral out of control .The opportunity to kick his government out of power is just around the corner .We don’t need anymore bloodshed in our country .Every Sierra leonean lives matter .
The man in power or the one in opposition, who is raging war? Let me tell you, we the majority likes discipline and law. If you don’t want to be controlled by someone just because you hate them for no reason, then we the soba ones are electing him again, because he is the right one. Your propaganda will not stop us from voting Maada Bio again 2023.
The reality is, majority of Sierra Leoneans understand that the Terrorist group (The APC party) through their disgruntled and disgraced former lifetime leader Earnest Koroma is behind this TERROR in their own strongholds.
Most of the Northern Districts, including the Southern and Eastern provinces which are the bread baskets of our nation remains peaceful and people are going about their regular businesses. . “President Bio must go” is not a new WISH THINKING of the APC, based on the fact that they have tried several times since 2018. This episode of using their gullible youths as political pawns will also fail miserably and President Bio will be re-elected for another 5 years in 2023. I wish President Talk and Do Bio and his beautiful wife are resting on their vacation, because his trusted Vice President Juldeh Jalloh have everything under control.