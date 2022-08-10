Three dead in Freetown as Sierra Leone is shutdown by protesters calling for the resignation of President Bio

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 10 August 2022:

Three people, including two civilians and one state security personnel have been killed in Freetown today, as the city is brought to a standstill by angry protesters, calling for the resignation of President Julius Maada Bio who is on holiday in London with his family.

The government in the last hour has shut down the country’s internet service to prevent the sharing of images of the protests taking place in the northern cities and towns, as well as the capital Freetown – opposition APC strongholds.

President Bio is accused of rampant corruption, human rights abuses, the killing of unarmed civilians and prisoners, abuse of State of power, poor leadership and the acute economic hardship that people in the country are experiencing.

On Monday, the streets of Freetown, shops and markets were deserted as people heeded calls from organisers of the protests to stay at home. Schools and offices were also shut.

Today’s protests have brought bloodshed, with the police accused of shooting two people dead. A security officer could also be seen in a video to be lying dead in a pool of blood.

Vice President Juldeh has announced a curfew , and called on the military to assist the police force in enforcing law and order in the country.

There are calls for the President to return to Sierra Leone and deliver a public broadcast to calm the political tension.

But critics say that President Bio may well use the violent protests as an opportunity to declare a state of emergency to extend his stay in office, with presidential and general elections less than a year away.

It is also being rumoured that sections of the military may stage a coup as the government appears to have lost control.

The videos below show some of the latest images of what has been happening in Freetown, Makeni and Binkolo. Some of the images are gruesome and require viewer discretion. Some readers may find the videos disturbing:

Share this: Tumblr

Email

Print

Pinterest

Reddit

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...