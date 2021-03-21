It takes collective effort of all Sierra Leoneans to make the country attractive – says president Bio

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 21 March 2021:

President Julius Maada Bio yesterday told Sierra Leoneans living in Senegal that it is the collective effort of all Sierra Leoneans to make the country attractive.

President Bio was speaking during a town hall meeting with a cross section of members of the Sierra Leone Union in Senegal, where he explained the strides made so far by his Government.

“We have had a very bad image of our country. There is still that old narrative about Sierra Leone,” the President said.

He said that the many reasons for the flight of Sierra Leoneans to other countries are now being addressed by his government.

Explaining the strides made so far, President Bio spoke about the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) qualification after two years in governance for which he said Sierra Leoneans should be proud.

“The Hon. Vice President Dr. Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh was here with a team of Ministers in Senegal to understudy their MCC development and implementation because they have qualified for it twice”.

The President spoke about the significant gains the First Lady’s ‘Hands off our Girls’ campaign is having in the country – the protection of girls.

He said that his government is paying for over two million children to be in school, and are being fed through the school feeding program.

He warned his audience against acts of human trafficking which he said is punishable by law. “Your general comportment has been said to be good by the Ambassador, and I urge you to live as a family here – in unity and capacitate yourselves as well”.

The president spoke about the 300 trafficked Sierra Leoneans who were rescued in Lebanon during his visit.

