John Magufuli the bulldozer… another African visionary leader gone

Lansana Fofanah: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 22 March 2021:

The death of John Pombe Magufuli, President of Tanzania, has brought shock waves not only in Africa, but across the world with some countries declaring a national mourning in honour of his benevolent leadership.

After serving as a Chemistry and Math teacher, Member of Parliament and a Cabinet Minister, John Magufuli at the age of 56, rose to become Tanzania’s fifth President after winning the 2015 presidential election under his Chama Cha Mapinduzi party.

He was serving his second term after being re-elected in the 2020 presidential election until his death on the 17th March 2021. His Vice President Ms. Hassan will now rule the country under his remaining term.

Magufuli’s infrastructure achievements include – Air Tanzania, the expansion of the Julius Nyerere International Airport, Tanzania Standard Gauge Railway, Mfugale Flyover, the Julius Nyerere Hydropower Station, were all aimed at developing the economy of Tanzania and making it a middle-income country.

No wonder he was called the “Bulldozer” for he was able to transform the country within his short stay in power.

Magufuli brought reforms that were meant to strengthen his country’s local economy. Part of his strategy to achieve that was to force multinational companies to establish refineries in the country for the processing of mineral resources.

He commanded great respect across Africa for standing against foreign powers like the People’s Republic of China. He was believed to have rejected a $10 billion loan from China, and also ordered the Acacia Mining Company to pay billions of United States Dollars in compensation to the country for undervaluing Tanzania’s gold exports.

His Financial prudence was something commendable; he was able to ban State officials from foreign trips, cutting down the number of political appointees, and throughout his tenure, he never travelled outside Africa.

From education to infrastructure, to the economy, the late African icon was able to leave an indelible legacy that will forever make the world to remember him.

You can watch an Aljhazeera commentary here:

