Julius Maada Bio’s report card –  4th April 2018 to 4th April 2023

Abubakarr Kamara-Taylor: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 5 April 2023:

Yesterday marked the fifth year since the onset of economic hardship and violations of citizens’ human rights under the leadership of Julius Maada Bio, who was sworn in on April 4th, 2018, to fairly represent the people.

It is crucial to reflect on the gravity of misrule and the gross violation of human rights experienced in the last five years. The past half-decade has been a challenging period for many Sierra Leoneans, with the economy experiencing severe downturns and widespread job losses as a result of tribal and political differences.

We also witnessed unprecedented high inflation throughout the tenure of the Bio-led administration.

The economic downturn, caused by Julius Maada Bio, has left many households struggling to make ends meet, with many people unable to afford basic needs like food, shelter, and healthcare. This has led to increased poverty, homelessness, and malnutrition, especially among vulnerable people.

The situation has also been compounded by high inflation, which has skyrocketed beyond the reach of many people. Prices of basic commodities have increased significantly, making it difficult for ordinary citizens to afford even the most basic of necessities.

Additionally, the suppression of opposition parties has denied people the right to express their political opinions and participate in democratic processes. This has resulted in an erosion of trust in the government and a breakdown of the social fabric.

It is essential to restore the people’s right to participate in governance to create a just and equitable society.

It is high time we stood up as Sierra Leoneans and take action by voting against the SLPP’s misdirection.

Let’s vote for Dr. Samura Mathew Wilson Kamara and rescue Sierra Leone, as he prioritizes addressing these issues and restore citizens’ rights and dignity.

Samura is determined to create an enabling environment for economic growth and development, create job opportunities for citizens, and provide social safety nets that will cushion the economic hardships that the majority of Sierra Leoneans have faced in the past five years.