Junior doctors in Sierra Leone take strike action in support of assaulted colleague

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 14 April 2021:

Junior doctors across Sierra Leone yesterday decided to go on strike after a female colleague doctor – Dr. Catherine Jackson-Cole was assaulted by senior government offcials in the ministry of health.

Dr Catherine Jackson-Cole was pounced upon at a peaceful protest organised by health workers at the country’s main Connaught Hospital in Freetown, where cleaners have refused to clean hospital wards leading to uncollected rubbish strewn across the hospital.

The hospital cleaners say they have not been paid their salary by the government for the past twelve months.

Dr catherine Jackson-Cole said she was trying to take photos of the protest when senior government officials – including the Chief Medical Officer pounced on her, trying to grab hold of her phone when she got injured.

Writing in a statement released yesterday this is what the Junior Doctors Association said:

The minister of health – Dr Demby, is calling on staff at the hospital and all doctors to return to work while investigations into the assault on Dr Jackson-Cole as well as the issue of unpaid cleaners are investigated.

In another development yesterday, the female student protester – Fatmata Binta Bah who was beaten, stripped and arrested by police at a peaceful protest at IPAM, has been denied bail by police. She is being kept behind bars along with other protesters.

Writing on Twitter, this is what the former President of the Sierra Leone Bar Association – Bassita Michael said:

