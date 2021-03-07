Kingho Mining starts full-scale operation in Sierra Leone

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 7 March 2021:

In what has been a move that is geared towards revamping the economy of Sierra Leone, Kingho Mining Company Limited has confirmed that its mines in Tonkolili and the railway and port of its co-subsidiary in Pepel Town, have started full-scale operation yesterday, Saturday 6th March 2021.

This landmark move by the company comes after acquiring large scale mining license in 2020 to operate the New Tonkolili Iron Ore Mines, and then took over the site from the Government of Sierra Leone on 23rd September 2020.

It also comes just about two months after the signing of the 192-kilometer railway and port lease agreement by Kingho Railway and Port Company and the Government of Sierra Leone, which will ensure the company utilizes the infrastructure to transportation its iron ore out of the country.

The company is putting safety measures in place to ensure that residents along the railway are safe, while its train operations are ongoing.

The company says that motor bikes and vehicles crossing the rail must use the legal level crossings, and pedestrians must maintain a three-meter distance away from the railway tracks on both sides.

Communities along the railway have been sensitized to avoid accidents involving children and domestic animals.

Reaffirming its commitment to safety in the communities, Kingho companies have recruited over 200 level crossing flagmen directly from the villages close to the railway.

The first set of locomotives departed from Pepel Town yesterday morning for the mining site in Tonkolili, where full-scale iron ore mining has now started.

Kingho Mining Company Limited employs thousands of Sierra Leoneans and contributes millions of dollars to the government’s much needed revenue through taxes and royalties.

