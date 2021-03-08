President Issoufou of Niger wins 2020 Ibrahim Prize for Achievement in African Leadership

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 08 March 2021:

The 2020 Ibrahim Prize for Achievement in African Leadership has been awarded to Mahamadou Issoufou, President of Niger, the Mo Ibrahim Foundation announced today following a meeting of its independent Prize Committee.

President Mahamadou Issoufou served two five-year terms as President of Niger from 2011 to 2020. He is the sixth recipient of the Ibrahim Prize, which recognises and celebrates excellence in African leadership.

The Ibrahim Prize aims to distinguish exceptional leaders who, during their time in office, have developed their countries, strengthened democracy and protected rule of law for the shared benefit of their people.

In its citation, the Prize Committee praised President Issoufou’s exceptional leadership after inheriting one of the world’s poorest economies, facing seemingly insurmountable challenges.

Throughout his time in office, he has fostered economic growth, shown unwavering commitment to regional stability and to the constitution, and championed African democracy.

Announcing the decision, Festus Mogae, Chair of the Prize Committee and former President of Botswana said: “In the face of the most severe political and economic issues, including violent extremism and increasing desertification, President Mahamadou Issoufou has led his people on a path of progress.

“Today, the number of Nigeriens living below the poverty line has fallen to 40%, from 48% a decade ago. While challenges remain, Issoufou has kept his promises to the Nigerien people and paved the way for a better future. After careful consideration, the Committee finds President Issoufou a worthy winner of the Ibrahim Prize.”

President Issoufou was first democratically elected President in 2011, following many years of military rule in Niger. He was elected for a second term in 2016 and stepped down at the end of this mandate, demonstrating his clear respect for the constitution.

Data from the 2020 Ibrahim Index of African Governance (IIAG) underline President Issoufou’s achievements.

During his ten years as President, Niger has made progress in multiple areas, including improving in all four sub-categories of Human Development.

At the end of the decade, Niger ranked 28 out of 54 countries in the IIAG. It is among the ten most improved African countries in strengthening socioeconomic opportunities for women.

The last winner of the award was Ellen Johnson Sirleaf of Liberia in 2017. See award timeline below:

Ibrahim-Prize-Timeline-2018

Share this: Tumblr

Email

Print

Pinterest

Reddit

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...