Koinadugu District returns to SLPP ahead of June elections

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 22 May 2023:

Last Thursday, 18 May 2023, various political stakeholders and a large crowd of people assembled at the Yogomaya Field, Kabala Town, Sengbeh Chiefdom in northern Sierra Leone to welcome President Dr Julius Maada Bio who is touring the country ahead of the official start of campaigning tomorrow.

According to State House Media in Freetown, President Bio was on a three-day visit to Koinadugu and Falaba Districts, where Paramount Chiefs expressed their gratitude to the government for its recent development efforts across the country and assured of their support for a resounding victory of the Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP) at the June 24 elections.

Welcoming the President to Koinadugu Paramount Chief, PC, Balansama Marah III of Sengbeh Chiefdom said: “Your Excellency, on behalf of stakeholders and the entire district, we are gathered here today to officially welcome you to Koinadugu District. We are overwhelmed to see you because you have delivered. You are a problem solver. You are a solution and a blessing to have you as our president.

“The people of Koinadugu say your Free Quality Education, FQE, programme has increased the number of children who now have university requirements from this district. With more girls in school and many other reasons, the district stakeholders say I should inform you that we are going to elect you overwhelmingly, with no runoff in the June elections,” Hon.

Welcoming the President earlier in Kondebaya Town, Paramount Chief Sheku Magba III of Diang Chiefdom said: “My chiefdom was the darkest in the entire country, but with your transformational agenda for the country, we are now proud to confirm to you that we have been enjoying 24-hours of uninterrupted electricity. You show high respect to the Paramount Chiefs and the chieftaincy institution in this country. Therefore, we are going to ensure that you win the coming elections with no runoff.”

Paramount Chief Gbawura Kondewulay Mansaray III of Wara Wara Yagala Chiefdom, who officially handed over the chiefdoms and district of what he called “Milk and Honey” to the President on behalf of his colleague PCs, assuring him that residents of Kabala Town and, by extension, Koinadugu District, are very appreciative of the major development he has championed in the districts.

He said they as PCs were proud of President Bio’s human capital development programmes, especially the FQE initiative, stating that they are relieved that social indicators show lower crime rates, especially among young girls and boys.

Member of Parliament and aspirant for Constituency 045, Ferenkeh Turay, on behalf of the youth and the entire chiefdom, promised President Bio of victory, saying: “His Excellency, the young people of constituency 045 want to assure you that we are going to deliver the constituency along with all its councilors to the SLPP in the June election. Your good work across the chiefdom, from electricity to pipe-borne water, to peace and security, and your human capital development deliverables are the scorecard we are going to use to vote you in again.”

Former card carriers of the opposition All People’s Congress in Kabala and Falaba Districts declared their support for the President.