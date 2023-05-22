Aki-Sawyerr recognized for advocacy in disability housing

Dr Doma: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 22 May 2023:

In the quest for an inclusive and compassionate society, the provision of adequate housing for individuals with disabilities holds paramount importance. Among the trailblazers in the field of disability housing, Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr stands out for her unwavering dedication and remarkable achievements. Her tireless efforts have left a lasting impact on the community in Freetown. Let us delve into her significant accomplishments and the positive changes she has brought about.

Key Achievements and Projects

In a moment of great humility, Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr was honored with the prestigious “Disability Ambassador Award” by the Dorothy Springer Trust. This esteemed recognition, bestowed by a community of persons with disabilities, coincided with her final external engagement as Mayor of Freetown. The award serves as a testament to her unwavering commitment to championing the cause of disability housing and supporting vulnerable groups.

Continuing the annual tradition of uplifting the spirits of the most vulnerable residents during the holidays, the Social Services Department at the FCC, led by Mrs. Stella Smith, organized a donation drive. Six groups of persons with disabilities, including House of Jesus, Wilberforce Street, Cotton Tree, Bus Station, Pademba Road, and Ecowas Street, received a generous contribution of three hundred thousand leones and three bags of 25kg rice. These donations, funded through contributions from the people of Freetown, aimed to enable these groups to celebrate Eid ul Fitr with their families.

The success of these initiatives can be attributed to the collaborative efforts of the Social Services Department, the Social Welfare Committee, and the IEC Department. Councillors Ibrahim Sorie Kamara, Manteneh Conteh, and Alhassan Kalokoh, along with Zainab Kanu, played crucial roles in coordinating and supporting the donation activities. The warm reception and expressions of gratitude from the beneficiary groups affirm the positive impact of these collective efforts.

Mayor Aki-Sawyerr’s commitment to improving the lives of people with disabilities is evident in her engagement with various organizations. Notably, she held meetings with representatives from the Sierra Leone Autistic Society, Queensmill School, and Disability Africa to discuss opportunities for enhancing the lives of individuals with disabilities in Freetown. These interactions aim to create sustainable solutions and foster an inclusive environment for all.

Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr’s dedication to advancing disability housing in Freetown has been truly inspiring. Through her remarkable achievements, she has made a tangible difference in the lives of individuals with disabilities and vulnerable groups.

As she concludes her tenure as Mayor, her impact and legacy in the realm of disability housing will continue to shape the city’s future. Mayor Aki-Sawyerr serves as a shining example of how one person’s determination can create positive change and transform communities for the better.

Her unwavering commitment to advocacy in disability housing sets the bar high for future leaders and inspires us all to strive for a more inclusive society.