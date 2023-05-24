President Bio launches his re-election manifesto to stay in office

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 24 May 2023:

President Julius Maada Bio yesterday launched his ruling SLPP party’s manifesto at the Eastern Technical University in Kenema, southern Sierra Leone.

Dubbed the “The People’s Manifesto 2023”, the SLPP manifesto will focus on consolidating progress achieved by the government in the last five years, and accelerating transformation through agriculture in the next five years.

Twitting on social media yesterday, President Bio said: “Today, I launched the Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP) 2023 PEOPLE’S MANIFESTO titled – THE NEW DIRECTION: CONSOLIDATING THE GAINS AND ACCELERATING TRANSFORMATION.

“The People’s Manifesto is designed to continue our New Direction national #development agenda, consolidate our gains and accelerate the social and economic transformation for a better Sierra Leone – PAOPA SALONE MUST BETTEH.

“Our Manifesto 2023 is anchored on FIVE KEY INITIATIVES for building an inclusive and prosperous SierraLeone and for faster and lasting transformation: FEED SALONE; HUMAN CAPITAL DEVELOPMENT FOR NURTURING SKILLS FOR 21ST-CENTURY INDUSTRY; YOUTH EMPLOYMENT SCHEME; REVAMPING THE PUBLIC SERVICE ARCHITECTURE THROUGH DELIVERY, EFFICIENCY AND PROFESSIONALISM; and TECHNOLOGY AND INFRASTRUCTURE PROGRAMMES TO SERVE AS PATHWAYS FOR SUSTAINED ECONOMIC GROWTH.

“Making progress in these key areas will set Sierra Leone on a sustainable path of transformational change, poverty reduction and resilience in the face of external shocks.”

President Bio is calling on voters to give him another five years to finish what he started: “I say to you, My Fellow Citizens: If you believe that Sierra Leone needs more schools, more teachers, increased pupils’ enrolment, improved pass rates at public exams and expanded school feeding for learners, VOTE FOR JULIUS MAADA BIO AND THE SLPP!

“If you believe Sierra Leone needs to improve its agricultural productivity to attain food security, VOTE FOR JULIUS MAADA BIO AND THE SLPP!

“If you believe Sierra Leone needs more healthcare facilities, nurses, doctors, and further improvement on key health indicators, VOTE JULIUS MAADA BIO AND THE SLPP!

“If you believe Sierra Leone needs a more resilient and inclusive economy, VOTE FOR JULIUS MAADA BIO AND THE SLPP!

“If you believe Sierra Leone needs a HE-FOR-SHE Champion for more protection and empowerment of women and girls, VOTE FOR JULIUS MAADA BIO AND THE SLPP!

“If you believe Sierra Leone needs continuous transparency and accountability in governance, VOTE FOR JULIUS MAADA BIO AND THE SLPP!

“If you believe Sierra Leone needs more transparency in the mining sector and more benefits to mining communities, VOTE FOR JULIUS MAADA BIO AND THE SLPP!

“If you believe Sierra Leone needs more electricity and water supply access, VOTE FOR JULIUS MAADA BIO AND THE SLPP!

“If you believe Sierra Leone needs more roads, bridges and other purposeful infrastructure, VOTE FOR JULIUS MAADA BIO AND THE SLPP!

“If you believe Sierra Leone needs more jobs and economic empowerment opportunities for young people, VOTE FOR JULIUS MAADA BIO AND THE SLPP!

“If you believe Sierra Leone needs more international success in sports and flourishing Football Leagues, VOTE FOR JULIUS MAADA BIO AND THE SLPP!

“If you believe Sierra Leone needs more action on climate change, VOTE FOR JULIUS MAADA BIO AND THE SLPP!

“If you believe Sierra Leone needs more international respectability and continental and global leadership, VOTE FOR JULIUS MAADA BIO AND THE SLPP!

“Finally, My Fellow Citizens, if you believe Sierra Leone should not be taken back to the ancient times of 1961, VOTE FOR JULIUS MAADA BIO AND THE SLPP!

But as many are questioning what added value Dr Yumkella’s NGC party’s alliance with the ruling SLPP will yield, Dr Yumkella wrote on Twitter: “Today, I joined President Bio in Kenema and Daru to launch his Manifesto to which NGC Sierra Leone contributed. Now our Alliance campaign pivots to the agenda for Accelerating Economic Growth and Building Resilience.

“Our Alliance demonstrates our unwavering dedication and commitment to placing the interests of our nation first and to create a brighter and more prosperous future for all our people.”

President Bio unveils his manifesto as millions of Sierra Leoneans struggle to make ends meet, with food prices rising by almost 300% since he was elected in 2018, unemployment at an all-time high, economic growth stagnating, declining foreign investments, massive fall in the value of the Leone, and rising social and political instability.

So how is President Bio going to fix Sierra Leone after five years of what many describe as a failed government?

This is what he said at his 2023 re-election manifesto launch:

“The Honourable Vice-President, my able lieutenant and Vice-Presidential Candidate of the great SLPP, Madam First Lady, The National Chairman and other National Executive Officers, Ministers and Deputy Ministers of Government, Former Honourable Members of Parliament, Our Revered Paramount Chiefs and Other Traditional Leaders, Members of the Fourth Estate, My Beloved SLPP Family, Distinguished Ladies and Gentlemen – ONE COUNTRY, ONE PEOPLE! ONE PEOPLE, ONE COUNTRY! SLPP!

“Five years ago, from within the walls of Port Loko Teachers College Hall, I launched the Sierra Leone People’s Party 2018 New Direction Manifesto, which earned your trust and confidence to lead you as the fifth President of this great Republic.

“Serving as your President has been my greatest honour and privilege. Thank you again for mandating me to serve from the second highest office of our nation. I say second because the most important Office and Title in our democracy is The Citizen. Thank you for holding my government accountable to the people.

“Today, from within the walls of the Eastern Technical University Hall, Kenema, I stand before you again ─ with great humility and gratitude, with renewed vitality, and with a deeper sense of purpose ─ as I launch my re-election campaign to serve you and our great country as President for a second term.

“When I took the Oath of Office on April 4th, 2018, I solemnly promised all Sierra Leoneans that I would work tirelessly to bring about real change and sustainable transformation in the ‘Land That We Love’. Today, I am proud to demonstrate that we have delivered on that promise as ‘The Talk and Do’ SLPP Government.

“Our New Direction agenda we embarked on five years ago has launched a remarkable journey of lasting transformation in every aspect of life in Sierra Leone. We have touched the lives of millions of citizens, from the young and old, Muslims and Christians, and males and females living in the South, East, North and Western Areas.

“In every region, we have shown that our SLPP Government programmes and activities are not determined by age, religion, gender, ethnicity, voting pattern or political affiliation. Our SLPP serves all because four words are engraved in our minds and hearts: “One Country, One People”.

“Since I assumed office in 2018, my SLPP Administration has effectively tackled our dear country’s numerous challenges. We have improved the economy, reduced endemic corruption, improved our people’s trust in Government, built and refurbished major infrastructure and significantly enhanced our human capital base.

“We addressed and dealt with the many problems left over from the previous All People’s Congress (APC) administration despite unprecedented global upheavals. We prioritised Human Capital Development as the catalyst for sustainable national development and social progress, with Free Quality School Education (FQSE) as the flagship programme.

“Our development efforts are tangible, and our results are laudable even to our most stern critics. On almost every single indicator in education ─ from access, literacy and numeracy rate, gender parity in outcomes, to transition rate ─ Sierra Leone is better today than five years ago.

“It gives me great hope that our children are afforded fit-for purpose education to flourish into their full potential and become productive citizens while removing the burden of school and exam fees from parents and guardians.

“On healthcare, Sierra Leone has improved and performed better on most health outcome indicators than most of our regional neighbours over the past five years. For instance, with a 60% reduction in maternal mortality rate, fewer women now die during childbirth, and more infants grow up to see their 5th birthday than five years ago.

“Fellow Citizens, my Presidency has been most consequential in promoting the rights of women and children. I was nurtured and raised by my mother of blessed memory and her tribe of women, so I deeply appreciate women’s critical role in our society. As a result, I have been decisive and deliberate in promoting the rights of women and girls.

“My SLPP Government have enshrined in our national laws that women should have the same opportunities as men in every facet of life, and we continue to empower them to become equal partners through the landmark GEWE ACT. The “Hands off Our Girls” campaign led by the First Lady has helped keep our girls in schools longer and protect them from early pregnancy and marriage.

“With increased investments in tertiary education and technical vocational training, our youth are better trained and equipped than five years ago.

“In the last five years, we have also given a facelift to our national infrastructure. My SLPP Government has built a modern international airport meeting international standards for the first time since independence.

“We have paved additional township roads, linked more district headquarter towns and constructed bridges and feeder roads to ease the movement of people and goods and access to markets and services. We have increased the proportion of households with access to electricity and built the capacity to double access while reducing cost.

“Ensuring people trust our democracy and Government has been critical to me and the SLPP. My government has been the most aggressive at tackling corruption. Our effort in this regard has been noticed and rewarded by several reputable international organisations, including the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) and Transparency International, consistently ranking my SLPP administration among the most corrupt-free in the region.

“We have removed the death penalty and given the press more freedom. For 55 years, where my predecessors promised and failed to repeal the seditious libel law, I, Julius Maada Bio, promised and delivered.

“Fellow SLPP comrades, our hardest challenge is the rising cost of living resulting from the multiple global shocks which started with the COVID-19 pandemic less than two years into our stewardship. My resolve has been to do all we can to shield our people from these economic shocks. We have ensured that essential commodities are available in the country even when other nations experience prolonged shortages. We have heavily invested in boosting local food production for our people to feed their families.

“To sustain livelihoods, we have increased the salaries of teachers, lecturers, nurses, the police, and the military and consistently paid salaries on time. We have raised the minimum wage and increased pensions for retirees. We created jobs in the public sector and provided the enabling environment for job creation in the private sector.

“While we are pleased and proud of these successes, we realise there is still more to do. Ongoing global crises have brought undue suffering to many people across the globe, including here at home, and tested our resolve as a nation. Like previous tests in our country’s history, this too we shall pass because “we are with a faith that wisdom inspires and zeal that never tires”.

“Today, Fellow Citizens, I would like to summon that faith and zeal as enshrined in our National Anthem as I mark the start of my re-election campaign by launching the SLPP PEOPLE’S MANIFESTO 2023 titled: “THE NEW DIRECTION: CONSOLIDATING GAINS AND ACCELERATING TRANSFORMATION” to continue the work we started five years ago.

“This Manifesto gives a full account of our stewardship in the last five years, outlines our plans for the next five years, and represents a new social contract between the great SLPP under my leadership and the people of Sierra Leone.

“This pivotal moment demands visionary leadership, bold action, and the courage to champion GAME[1]CHANGING TRANSFORMATION. The challenges presented by the global crises require solutions that last, not only through the current situation but for future shocks.

“We are filled with hope and determination as we seek the future. The plans we have laid out for the next five years promise to tackle our most pressing challenges head-on. The SLPP and its supporters will not rest until we make sure no family goes to bed hungry. We will not rest until we ensure every child has free access to quality education.

“The SLPP will not rest until every youth seeking a job gets meaningful employment. I stand before you today promising to continue toiling until we achieve food security in every region in Sierra Leone, prevent unnecessary death due to inadequate healthcare services, connect our production centres to markets, light up and power Mama Salone and ensure access to safe water, sanitation and hygiene to every corner of Sierra Leone.

“Our vision is long-term! Our vision is to build a Sierra Leone that works for all. Our vision is to create a resilient nation for our children’s children.

“Fellow Comrades, the SLPP People’s Manifesto 2023 is anchored on FIVE Key Initiatives for building an inclusive and prosperous Sierra Leone and for faster and lasting transformation. I crave your indulgence to articulate the SLPP’s BIG FIVE GAME CHANGERS.

“The first of our BIG FIVE initiative is FEED SALONE. This initiative entails an ambitious programme to boost our staple food production to drastically minimise our reliance on food imports, increase exports, create jobs, foster economic growth, and reduce poverty.

“The second initiative is HUMAN CAPITAL DEVELOPMENT FOR NURTURING SKILLS FOR 21ST CENTURY INDUSTRY. This initiative will continue to build our human capital base, invest more in healthcare systems as a key driver for a productive society and create equal opportunities for women across all works of life.

“The third BIG FIVE initiative is a YOUTH EMPLOYMENT SCHEME (YES) that aims to create 500,000 jobs in five years by providing the enabling environment for youth economic empowerment.

“The fourth initiative is REVAMPING THE PUBLIC SERVICE ARCHITECTURE THROUGH DELIVERY, EFFICIENCY AND PROFESSIONALISM. In the next five years, the SLPP will continue its mission of fostering a professional and meritocratic public service that is fit for purpose and deliver on its mandate. Our goal is to attract, support and retain the best and brightest to serve the people of Sierra Leone.

“The fifth initiative is a TECHNOLOGY AND INFRASTRUCTURE PROGRAMME to serve as PATHWAYS FOR SUSTAINED ECONOMIC GROWTH. The SLPP will accelerate its inclusive growth agenda by investing more in infrastructure, technology and digitisation.

“Fellow Citizens, making progress in these key areas will set Sierra Leone on a sustainable path of transformational change, poverty reduction and resilience in the face of external shocks. The June 24th election is critical in our country’s history. Voters will elect the leader and the political party best suited to steer our country through the current challenges and towards lasting transformation.

“I assure you that Julius Maada Bio and the great SLPP are best suited to continue our New Direction agenda, consolidate our gains, and accelerate the social and economic transformation for a better Sierra Leone – PAOPA SALONE MUST BETTEH.

“Fellow Citizens, steady, tested, and emphatic leadership under the SLPP has brought us this far, and we have what it takes to move us even further. Together, we have laid a strong foundation for social and economic progress, and now is the time to build upon our achievements.

“I humbly request your support and trust as we continue this journey together. Let us unite as one nation, bound by a shared vision of a prosperous, inclusive, and vibrant Sierra Leone. A vote for Julius Maada Bio and the SLPP is a vote for continued transformational change that leaves no one behind.

“Conversely, a vote for any opposition candidates would mean stepping backwards towards a non-inclusive and non-progressive national development agenda. My running mate Dr Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh and I invite all progressive-minded Sierra Leoneans to join us in our efforts to secure a prosperous future for Sierra Leone. It is crucial that we all show up and vote on June 24th to ensure our country stays on the right path towards sustainable economic development and social progress.

“I will not promise that the road ahead will be easy. But with relentless determination and unwavering commitment, we will usher in transformational development in Mama Sa Lone. Together, we can continue the hard work necessary to build a better Sierra Leone with a clear vision of progress and prosperity.

“We urge all well-meaning Sierra Leoneans to vote for the SLPP and help us transform our beloved country into a beacon of hope and opportunity for all. Let me end by leaving you with these words: Voting in the June 24th Presidential and Parliamentary Elections expresses your beliefs about your country.

“Distinguished Ladies and Gentlemen, Fellow Citizens! It is with utmost pride and boundless optimism that I launch the SIERRA LEONE PEOPLE’S PARTY MANIFESTO 2023 titled: “THE NEW DIRECTION: CONSOLIDATING GAINS AND ACCELERATING TRANSFORMATION”.

“I implore us all to familiarise ourselves with the 2023 People’s Manifesto pledges and take our message of transformational change to the people across our great nation. Despite the turbulent times globally, we have done the work in the past five years through our New Direction Agenda. Our positive development track record will secure our victory in the polls with God on our side.

“As we go out on campaigns, let us knock on every door and engage every voter with confidence, pride and conviction that only the Sierra Leone People’s Party has a Presidential Candidate who promises and delivers. That person is the “Talk and Do” JULIUS MAADA BIO! I thank you all, and God bless Sierra Leone and its great People.”

You can read the SLPP 2023 Manifesto here:

SLPP New Direction Manifesto 2023