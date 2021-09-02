Lands Ministry shuts down commercial stores in Freetown

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 02 September 2021:

Sierra Leone’s Ministry of Lands, Housing and Country Planning says it has commenced action against illegal occupants of several business stores in Freetown.

Last Tuesday, the Director of Lands and Surveys, Mr. Tamba Dauda, led a team of enforcement officials to shut down Four commercial stores situated at the Aberdeen/Lumley beach tourist axis, in the far west of the city.

According to the ministry, the stores in question have failed to produce documents relating to their occupancy of the buildings.

Businesses have been given a deadline of Tuesday 7 September 2021 to contact and submit their documents to the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Country Planning to avoid further actions.

“This is the final notice and failure to comply will result in legal action to repossess same,” a public notice signed by the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary on Tuesday August 31, 2021, says.

