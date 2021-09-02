Taking covid vaccine is the only way out – NaCOVERC tells bars, restaurants, club and hotels

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 02 September 2021:
Owners of bars, restaurants, clubs and hotels in Freetown, met with Ministry of Tourism and the National Corona Virus Emergency Response Centre (NaCOVERC) officials in Aberdeen, Freetown, where they discussed the impact of the pandemic on the tourism sector and leisure businesses.
They also spoke about the way forward regarding the implementation of COVID-19 enhanced prevention measures by businesses.
It is estimated that Sierra Leone’s tourism and leisure sector is losing millions of dollars every year since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, as well as putting thousands of people out of work across the country.
Spokesperson for NaCOVERC, Solomon Jamiru said that the Pandemic is now taking a different turn, making life more difficult for most people. He said that as the fight against the virus continues, the key decision to scale down restrictions must be informed by the epidemiological data.
He told leisure business owners that as the third wave of the virus continues to strike, the priority of the government is to protect the lives of its citizens and that restrictions on entertainment and the hospitality sector will continue to be in force.
But he called on the sector leaders to bring forward proposals to NaCOVERC and other stakeholders outlining workable options for the safe resumption of activities in the sector, as he assured them that the government is ready to listen and take action to open up the sector.
He said that government itself wants to see resumption of normal business operations but will not compromise public health.
The only ultimate protection against the virus he said is vaccination. To this end, he encouraged vaccination of everyone in the sector.
Minister of Tourism and Cultural Affairs, Dr. Memunatu Pratt noted that COVID-19 has ravaged the hospitality sector but informed the sector leaders that they are determined to minimize impact by taking the necessary precautions.
She encouraged and appealed to all in the sector to take the vaccine and raise awareness about the importance of vaccination.
Sector leaders pleaded with the Tourism Ministry and NaCOVERC to increase sensitization on the importance of vaccination and dispel negative myths and propaganda which they said are hindering uptake.
NACOVERC is right in stating the bloody obvious. Vaccine deniers are all over the world, wedded in conspiracy theorist, and buttress by Youtubers, and key board Facebook merchants of deaths that make a living out of others fears and misery. The idea that we will see the back end of this covid19 virus, is not going to happen anytime soon . Some people are still holding out. They will not take the covid19 vaccine under any circumstances.Because it was developed in hast. Others have underlining issues which prevent them from taking the vaccine. But the ones with no excuses but wedded in conspiracy theorist, haven’t offered us an alternative view on how to tackle this virus that have so far killed more than four million people around the world. Maybe we should wait for an other ten years before we take the well researched and developed vaccine. Given the rate of people that have died since the outbreak at the back end of 2019, we will then be looking at a Conservative estimated figures of death to hundred million people.
Some of this people especially in the United States and Europe, are comparing taking the vaccine to the post apocalyptic thriller based on a 1954 novel by Richard Matheson Iam a legend, starring Will Smith, in his 2007 blockbuster. In which some of the characters in the film were given a vaccine and they tured to Zombies. When I read that, I can’t help but think I am now waiting for my transformation to a Sierra Leonean Zombies, because I have had my two jabs. Maybe we just have to learn to live with covid19.The only other disease that infected the human race and killed many millions were small pox. In 1980, the World Health organisation declared the world have successfully managed through vaccination programmes to eradicate it from the face of the earth. Since then there has been no cases reported.
With other disease like AIDS, Cancer, Man flu, and many more others diseases that are with us today, the fight still goes on. But thanks to modern technology, we can safely say we have learnt to live and cope with this diseases. Now with Covid19, who ever came up with such a fancy name for a deadly disease. I think the politically corect PC BRIGADE have gone to an over drive. Mr Akiva Goldsman that wrote the screen play of Iam a legend was mystified to people comparing his film to covid19. “I made that up, is not true” I tbink those words should be drilled in the heads of this deniers.
Hello Mr. Jalloh, you are a big believer in the WHO, pharma-industry, governments …I’m not a vaccine denier but very sceptical about these in haste developed vaccines, their efforts and their side effects. there are a lot of critical
voices and protests worldwide. and be sure from these 4,5 mil. death since outbreak/discovery of covid 19 less than 50% died directly of this virus for all over the world only few autopsies have taken place.
On the other side the economy is going down, the hunger specially in poorer countries is growing and we all shall restricted in our liberty rights.