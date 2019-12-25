Leader of Sierra Leone’s opposition C4C party – Sam Sumana resigns to join APC

C4C Executive: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 25 December 2019:

The Coalition for Change (Global), wishes to announce to the General Public that the party’s erstwhile leader, Alhaji Chief Sam Sumana, has communicated his decision, after much deliberation and consultation with family and friends, to re-join the All People’s Congress Party (APC) and has thereby tendered his resignation from the C4C.

We would like to thank Chief Sam Sumana for accepting the invitation extended to him in April 2017 to join C4C and for filling the role of leader as only he could. We wish him well in his future endeavours.

We make it clear that the C4C party continues to be guided by its Mission and Vision statement in bringing about a better Sierra Leone through transparent and accountable governance designed to ensure improved standards of living for all the peoples of Sierra Leone. (Photo: Sam Sumana – left, received a warm embrace and welcome from the Chairman and leader of the APC party – former president Koroma a few months ago).

We would like to make it crystal clear that Sam Sumana’s departure is an individual choice that does not affect the structure of C4C other than the fact that we will need to select, through the democratic process enshrined in our constitution, a new leader that will lead this vibrant party into the future.

Lastly we the members of C4C want you to know that we will not rest until every Sierra Leonean understands that UNITED WE STAND, that there is Freedom to exercise certain inalienable and non-delegable rights as a citizen and that every Sierra Leonean be deemed EQUAL BEFORE THE LAW.

Signed:

Alieu Iscandari Esq, Attorney at Law – GLOBAL CHAIRMAN COALITION FOR CHANGE

Aiah Fanday MBA – GLOBAL VICE CHAIRMAN COALITION FOR CHANGE

Kevin Metzger – Barrister at Law UK – CHAIRMAN UNITED KINGDOM AND EUROPE

Bob Deen-Kamara – VICE CHAIRMAN UNITED KINGDOM AND EUROPE

Tamba Gborie – SECRETARY GENERAL UNITED KINGDOM AND EUROPE

