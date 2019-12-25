Leader of Sierra Leone’s opposition C4C party – Sam Sumana resigns to join APC

C4C Executive: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 25 December 2019:
The Coalition for Change (Global), wishes to announce to the General Public that the party’s erstwhile leader, Alhaji Chief Sam Sumana, has communicated his decision, after much deliberation and consultation with family and friends, to re-join the All People’s Congress Party (APC) and has thereby tendered his resignation from the C4C.
We would like to thank Chief Sam Sumana for accepting the invitation extended to him in April 2017 to join C4C and for filling the role of leader as only he could. We wish him well in his future endeavours.
We make it clear that the C4C party continues to be guided by its Mission and Vision statement in bringing about a better Sierra Leone through transparent and accountable governance designed to ensure improved standards of living for all the peoples of Sierra Leone. (Photo: Sam Sumana – left, received a warm embrace and welcome from the Chairman and leader of the APC party – former president Koroma a few months ago).
We would like to make it crystal clear that Sam Sumana’s departure is an individual choice that does not affect the structure of C4C other than the fact that we will need to select, through the democratic process enshrined in our constitution, a new leader that will lead this vibrant party into the future.
Lastly we the members of C4C want you to know that we will not rest until every Sierra Leonean understands that UNITED WE STAND, that there is Freedom to exercise certain inalienable and non-delegable rights as a citizen and that every Sierra Leonean be deemed EQUAL BEFORE THE LAW.
Signed:
Alieu Iscandari Esq, Attorney at Law – GLOBAL CHAIRMAN COALITION FOR CHANGE
Aiah Fanday MBA – GLOBAL VICE CHAIRMAN COALITION FOR CHANGE
Kevin Metzger – Barrister at Law UK – CHAIRMAN UNITED KINGDOM AND EUROPE
Bob Deen-Kamara – VICE CHAIRMAN UNITED KINGDOM AND EUROPE
Tamba Gborie – SECRETARY GENERAL UNITED KINGDOM AND EUROPE
It’s OFFICIAL! Chief Sam Sumana has joined the APC. This is a great day for PEACE, PROGRESS and PROSPERITY in Sierra Leone. This just tells us how POLITICAL PROBLEMS, WAR, ANGER and DEADLOCKS can be overcome with DIALOGUE. KUDOS to former President Ernest Koroma for his role in all this. Interesting times ahead.
A friend of mine just called to say that the LEONE gained some points against the DOLLAR and other major CURRENCIES due to this announcement. I have to check it myself later. However, that again will be great news.
What strikes me most is the manner in which the whole resignation process was carried out. The C4C PARTY has just taught everyone what DEMOCRACY should be like. I am really delighted about this development and there is no doubt in my mind that the next leader of the C4C PARTY will continue and complete the MISSION of the PARTY as outlined in this article.
As long as the Sierra Leone Telegraph Newspaper continues to bring the news out, CHRISTMAS or any other holiday will not deter me from expressing my views.
Chief Sam Sumana joining the APC, and if elected LEADER will “GET SALONE SORTED”. So, the new slogan from now on will be “GET SALONE SORTED”. Thanks to the Editor for this XMAS BREAKING NEWS and HAPPY CHRISTMAS to you Sir.
I wish him the best. I hope that the C4C does not end up like the NUP, PDP, UNPP, UP, and most recently PMDC. Would the NGC and ADP follow suit?