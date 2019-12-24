President Bio speaks about his commitment to fight corruption in Sierra Leone

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 24 December 2019:

President Dr Julius Maada Bio was in Moyamba Town, Southern Province of Sierra Leone yesterday Monday, on what State House describe as a “Thank You Tour” where he said that his government remains committed to the fight against corruption in the country.

Welcoming the president, Paramount Chief Foday Momoh Gulama of Kaiyamba Chiefdom said that he has seen great progress since the New Direction Government was elected in 2018.

He commended the President, especially for providing free quality education, and for reviving the government technical institute in the district after years of neglect.

Chairman of Moyamba District Council, Joseph Mbogba, said he is excited to receive the President; and that he too is pleased with the government’s efforts at developing the country’s human capital, especially the approval of 339 schools and 314 teachers in the district.

He assured president Bio of his district’s continuing support for the government’s development agenda.

Speaking to the people of Moyamba, president Bio said that although his government inherited a challenging system, he has made a lot of progress as evident in the ongoing developments across the country.

He said that through quality leadership, the image of the country is beginning to change at the international level.

The president reiterated his government’s commitment to the fight against corruption, which he said has been a serious impediment in the development of the country.

He noted that for far too long, corruption had been responsible for the suffering of the people, adding that his government remains committed to changing the narrative.

He said that because of a determined leadership, the New Direction Government has been able to clamp down on corrupt practices, as well as recovered a lot of monies stolen by corrupt individuals.

Those recovered funds he said, will be used to provide quality healthcare service for the people of Sierra Leone.

President Bio thanked the people of Moyamba District for their continued support, especially for overwhelmingly voting for him at last year’s presidential election.

He said that his government is working hard to bring development to every part of the country, and assured the people of Moyamba of his commitment to improving their lives.

