SLPP’s contamination of chief Sam-Sumana’s APC DNA is a threat to APC’s 2023 success – Op-ed

Dr Sylvia Olayinka Blyden: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 23 December 2019:

In my opinion, I believe Chief Sam-Sumana has a very golden key role to play in the 2023 Elections on the side of APC but certainly not as our APC Presidential Candidate.

I do firmly believe Chief needs to first de-toxify himself of dangerous PAOPA/SLPP contamination before we can run the risk of giving him our APC flag to lead us sometime in the future.

Our Comrade Chief Sam Sumana has seriously contaminated himself with SLPP PAOPA to an extent the PAOPA know him now too well. He rubbed shoulders with them too much in a bid to teach the APC a bitter lesson in 2018. Now they have seriously contaminated him through his Support Group known as the Friends Of Sam Sumana (FOSS).

To my mind, a good chunk of his FOSS (Friends Of Sam Sumana) people are actually embedded around the poor Sam-Sumana as Trojan Horses, Moles and Spies of the SLPP. The way I see it, some have decided to pretend to remain with him whilst many others like KLM openly jumped out of the Sam-Sumana circles into the warm, green embrace of the SLPP.

Sam-Sumana is my big brother, and the APC ancestors gone ahead will surely want me to be by his side but so also will the APC ancestors want Sam-Sumana to see the need to seriously de-contaminate his entire systems of all those SLPP Trojan horse viruses, who had entered his genuine APC DNA and now remain within as pretenders.

I am sure our brother, Chief Sam-Sumana can cast his mind back and reflect on how, when he was Vice-President and I was Special Executive Assistant (SEA) to President Koroma at State House, I once passionately begged him NOT to trust those journalists like Sheikh Bawoh, Sorie Fofana, Jonathan Leigh, Umaru Fofana, etc. who had seemed to be sympathetic to an imaginary Cause they artificially whipped up on Sam-Sumana’s behalf. (Photo: Sam Sumana and Dr Sylvia Blyden).

Chief will recall how he fervently promised me he would heed my advice but he never paid heed and he went on trusting them to do what he felt was in his best interest. They (his crew) even turned me into their enemy but as always, I had more than enough firepower to hit back at anyone who tests me.

Today, need I say more about those Journalists and what had been their true intentions around Chief Sam-Sumana as our Vice-President?

Today, two of our Comrades, Herbert George Williams and Abu-Bakarr Daramy are locked up behind prison bars, facing Murder charges that they vehemently protest their innocence of.

The alleged murder victim was a core team member of the Sam-Sumana anti-APC journalists lined up by Sam-Sumana against the APC. The late man, Ibrahim Samura, (may his soul R.I.P.) was the CLOSEST Journalist to Chief Sam-Sumana in the fight to remove the APC from power. The late man, Ibrahim Samura even quietly travelled with Chief Sam-Sumana to ECOWAS Court in Nigeria during Chief Sam-Sumana’s case against the APC-led Government.

The late Journalist, Ibrahim Samura, had so much passion to see the back of the APC out of Government that even after APC had lost the First Rounds and APC Comrades were doing all they could to monitor the Second Rounds runoff, the late journalist chased a convoy of APC Comrades on the Day of the Run-Off elections to Lumley where he met an ill fate, and he subsequently made public statements bitterly indicting the APC as a party.

Those statements led to the charges of Murder against Herbert and Abu Daramy. That matter of alleged Murder is now in front of the Court and so I will not say much more. I believe folks can see where I am coming from as my points are crystal clear so far. May Ibrahim Samura’s soul rest in perfect peace. He was also a friend of mine and I regret his death. But the Truth has to be said about what motivated Ibrahim Samura to hotly chase APC Comrades on that day of the runoffs. Why such bitterness? Such deep bitterness towards members of a political party that was already humiliated at the First Rounds?

So, whilst Chief Sam-Sumana as an individual may be without bitterness, there were/are many more with such angst for our APC who are still embedded within the Sam-Sumana support bases. One of them is Tamba Sumana, also shown in the accompanying video at ECOWAS Court wearing brown Africana outfit. Tamba Sumana went on Facebook to viciously attack me few months ago – it was a completely unprovoked attack and left me quite STUNNED. Can I, or other loyal APC Comrades, feel comfortable around such toxin-emanating folks like Tamba Sumana?

So, can Chief Sam-Sumana de-contaminate himself of such toxic folks before 2023? Can he de-toxify himself of all anti-APC toxins around himself? Food for thought!

One only needs to study the voting and alignment pattern of the C4C inside Parliament to see my concerns are very genuine. How many times has C4C stood on the side of this Nation against the excesses of the SLPP?

C4C has an 8-man vantage strength in Parliament. How many times has Sam-Sumana actively led C4C to deploy such strength on the side of the Rule of Law and Justice? NEVER! Even to protect and secure Chief Sam-Sumana, the C4C cannot make required moves.

I closely followed the debacle in Parliament when Chief Sam-Sumana’s police security was withdrawn from him by Police and the Parliament summoned the Inspector General of Police on the issue. I was out of the country but I was very much intrigued to see how it all played out so I assigned a reporter to specially record those committee hearings for me on a live video feed so as for me to follow the issue.

Apart from one single C4C Parliamentarian, Hon. Sahr Charles, it was astonishing to me to watch from a live video feed of my reporter how the C4C MPs basically rolled over and played dead as Hon. Dixon Rogers and other SLPP MPs bulldozed the matter of Sam-Sumana’s police protection to a closure! This was the life, safety and security of the C4C National Leader being handled with levity. It was food for thought to me that day!

If C4C MPs (the support base of Chief Sam-Sumana) cannot even challenge the SLPP/PAOPA to ensure the mere due police protection of the life and wellbeing of Chief Sam-Sumana, can such C4C support base be trusted to challenge SLPP/PAOPA on behalf of the larger APC in 2023?

In my opinion, there are unscrupulous folks embedded within DNA structures of Sam Sumana and some inside his support group are nothing other than trojan horses, moles and spies of PAOPA/SLPP ready to undermine and sabotage the APC Party like similar moles and spies and trojan horses did from within our APC DNA during the 2018 elections.

The APC entered the 2018 Elections packed full of Trojan Horses who ensured they sabotaged our party’s chances from within us. Can we take the risk by giving the 2023 presidential ticket to the already contaminated Sam-Sumana? Can Sam-Sumana de-contaminate himself of the SLPP/PAOPA trojan horses and can he do so ON TIME before the 2023 Elections?

Casting our APC hopes on a Sam-Sumana presidency for 2023 is a risky bid… A very risky bid. In the same way some of us knew a Dr. Samura Kamara presidential bid for 2018 was a very risky ticket but we tried to maintain silence for the good of the party back then – after we all collectively chose him during the October 2017 Convention.

I use the term ‘COLLECTIVELY CHOSE’ Samura as I have always refused to singularly blame EBK as imposing Samura Kamara on us; because each and every delegate inside that Hall (including all Aspirants) had the chance to stand up and demand for Elections but we all endorsed for Ernest Koroma to Select and make the choice for us. Yeah, we did so THREE TIMES!

So, we as delegates do carry the blame alongside Ernest Koroma for the rather poor choice of Dr. Samura Kamara.

Can we repeat the same mistakes in 2023 of opening up our APC Presidential campaign to be remote controlled by moles, spies and Trojan Horses already embedded within the FOSS support group of our brother and comrade?

In my strong opinion, we need Chief Sam-Sumana back on board the APC but we certainly don’t need him as our 2023 Presidential Candidate. This is my personal view but since I have no monopoly on knowledge, I stand to be convinced otherwise. I’m open to being convinced that a Sam-Sumana APC presidential candidacy is not another flat defeat for the APC come 2023.

If only Chief Sam-Sumana had instantly and publicly declared his APC DNA in March 2018 when Nfa Alie announced his ‘computerized’ results that gave President Bio a First Rounds lead of less than 15,000 votes over APC’s candidate!

If at that pivotal moment when the likes of Dr. Sylvia Blyden were gearing up to come back to publicly help the demoralised and humiliated APC, our Chief Sam-Sumana had also put his angst to one side and jumped on board the APC struggles like I did when I bought my air ticket to fly back to Sierra Leone from London to come and help the APC, then I would have been amongst the leading APC cheerleaders thumping my chest for a Sam-Sumana APC presidential candidacy EVEN IF WE HAD GONE ON TO LOSE THOSE ELECTIONS WITH SAM-SUMANA BY OUR SIDE.

I would have known the APC DNA of Chief Sam-Sumana was indeed strong as that was THE MOMENT to know who really possessed APC DNA and could stand firm to ensure the Sun did not go down after it had risen.

Today, people are abusing Comrade Alpha Kanu for his recent utterances but whilst I may raise quiet concern to him in private, I will never join them to publicly abuse Comrade Alpha Kanu. This is the same man who publicly at that pivotal moment in time of March 2018, reduced himself to utter ridicule by reading out an Apology Letter publicly to Chief Sam-Sumana inviting him to come back home to the APC which badly needed the C4C support.

Comrade Alpha Kanu was turned into a public jester when Chief Sam-Sumana ignored his treatise and appeal. Comrade Alpha Kanu was molested for the sake of the APC back then. He stood up when it was ugly back then in March 2018.

May God Almighty bless Alpha Kanu for that. Nobody should join to molest the man now that he has chosen the lamentable pathway he is on. At least, he has never denounced APC as a viable entity. Alpha Kanu stood up to publicly beg Sam-Sumana when he did not need to have stood up in March 2018. We need to continue to engage Comrade Alpha Kanu instead of insulting him. I will NEVER insult Comrade Alpha Kanu. Never!

Sadly, at the time Alpha Kanu was standing up to publicly appeal to Chief Sam-Sumana, both Chief Sam-Sumana and his FOSS members did not realise their APC DNA back then in March 2018 and we could not benefit from Sam-Sumana’s APC DNA at that pivotal time because Chief’s APC DNA was heavily contaminated with anti-APC Trojan Horse viruses.

At this particular point in time that Chief Sam-Sumana has been realizing the APCness inside his cellular DNA make-up, I salute him and praise him for coming back to join us. But just how clean and just how de-contaminated is he for us to take that risk of making him a Presidential Candidate?

That is the BIG Question!

As I said earlier, I stand ready to be convinced with cogent answers to the BIG Question because I know I have no Monopoly over knowledge. So let the debate be moved to the next level – convince me if you can Comrades!

Merry Christmas to all our APC Comrades.

Author – Comrade Dr. Sylvia Olayinka Blyden OOR.

