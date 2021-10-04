Leone Stars arrive in Morocco for pre 2022 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 4 October 2021:

Sierra Leone’s Leone Stars football team arrived yesterday Sunday 3rd October, 2021 at the Mohammed the 5th International Airport in Casablanca, the Kingdom of Morocco.

The team is in Morocco to participate in three international friendly matches on the 6th, 9th and 12th October 2021 with The Gambia, South Sudan and the host Morocco respectively.

The three friendly matches are part of the teams’ preparation for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, where Leone Stars of Sierra Leone have been grouped with defending champion-Algeria, two times champions-Ivory Coast, and former host- Equatorial-Guinea.

Share this: Tumblr

Email

Print

Pinterest

Reddit

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...