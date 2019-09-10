Let us give the ACC Commissioner our fullest support – OP ed

Abdul Malik Bangura: 10 September 2019:
President Bio has apologized on behalf of the ACC for the public exhibition of teachers caught in malpractice during the General Mathematics private WASSCE.
However, I will implore that we all now use the same voice that made the President apologised to also call on the judiciary to conduct a speedy trial on these accused persons.
Presumably, in law, it is clear that “an accused must not benefit from his crime,” and that a statute does not aid the commissioning of crimes.
This means that there is nowhere in our laws that say they are now innocent after what they have gone through.
The fact that we opposed the process used by the ACC, especially in the area of presumption of innocence, does not mean that the act the teachers were involved in is a legal act. It is completely criminal.
Examination malpractice is killing the fabric of our educational system in Sierra Leone. Just last week, over 65 students were rusticated from the University of Sierra Leone and 9 expelled for acts of examination malpractice.
These students have all at some point gone through this same WASSCE in which these teachers were caught.
You may think that these students are the only ones involved in malpractice. Few years ago, our academic system was stunned by news of a lecturer in the University of Sierra Leone by the name of Mr Monrovia. He was caught spying in a Constitutional Law examination whilst pursuing his law degree.
He was a lecturer at IPAM but was pursuing his law degree at FBC. He was also rusticated and then the FBC administration had to re-do the exam for that module.
News of these examination malpractices have the propensity of discrediting our college certificates. Therefore, we need to be steadfast in upholding the virtues of our educational system.
ACC Commissioner – Francis Ban Kaifala is a patriot. Let us all join the fight against examination malpractice, which is killing our educational system in Sierra Leone.
Alleged criminals must never benefit from their crimes. So let’s give the ACC our fullest support.
There must be ZERO TOLERANCE for anyone who is engaged in any GROSS HUMAN RIGHTS VIOLATIONS in Sierra Leone. Whether you are a GREAT CIVIL SERVANT or not, does not matter. How can someone be considered a PATRIOT when he/she is engaged in such BARBARIC GROSS HUMAN RIGHTS VIOLATIONS? Is that person vigorously SUPPORTING his COUNTRY and FELLOW CITIZENS? AH BAYG YOU YAH! GOD BLESS PATRIOTIC SIERRA LEONEANS.
The ACC will not get my support in this matter because it acted ignorantly and foolishly. They should know better. I in no shape or fashion support what the teachers “allegedly” have done. But we’re a nation with laws and the moment people or entities start taking the laws into their own hands or interpreting the law to suit their action, there will be no order. You don’t break the law to uphold the law.
The ACC of all should know that, at end of the day, they represent order. If they start acting like this, how then can we call them Anti-corruption commission because they themself have engaged in corruption. Their action of not letting the law take its course but rather jumping to conclusion and passing judgment, even if those teachers are guilty, the law will have to be lenient toward them to maintain peace.
Personally, I say let the teachers go and press charges against the ACC for acting foolishly. Or proceed with the case as normal and after bring up charges against the ACC for disorderly conduct to set an example.
Of course a mistake was made and I’m ready wholeheartedly to forgive this mishap. Lawyer Ben Kerfala and his team are doing a very good service to the nation. The fight against corruption and the undermining of our institutions have to STOP. Vote rigging, smuggling of our national resources and money laundering has also to stop!! Wishing ACC all the best of luck and strength to continue their good fight for the benefit of SALONE!!