Life of a young Sierra Leonean tragically cut short in London knife attack

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 03 May 2020:

Residents of Canning Town in East London, UK, are shocked, scared and angered at the unfairness and senselessness of a knife crime which took the life of one of their own – David Gomoh , a thriving young 24 year old man – the son of Sierra Leonean immigrants, Marian and Ken Gomoh.

David Gomoh was a Marketing graduate of London South Bank University, and a supply chain worker at the NHS St. Bartholomew’s Hospital in London.

David had just lost his father, Ken to a Covid-19 related illness, and was preparing to bury him when he was tragically knifed in multiple places by masked gang, barely 100 metres from his home at about 10:25pm last Sunday evening.

David had managed to stagger to the door of his family home, after he was stabbed – shouting for his mother to help him. A neighbor heard him say; “Mom! Help me! Help! Help!” before falling to the ground. Family members and neighbors rushed to help him to no avail. He lost consciousness, and was later pronounced dead by paramedics.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for all those who would like to lighten the burden of funeral cost on David’s family.

David Gomoh was a model citizen who was an essential worker, helping the NHS fight a deadly pandemic.

It is regrettable that thoughts and well wishes, do not have the power to reverse this tragedy. However, it is hoped that the Gomoh family feels the love and sympathy from the public.

Hopefully, David’s death will prompt the authorities to pay attention to his concerned neighbour who said this about their neighborhood, “This isn’t the first stabbing to take place around here recently, there’s been so many, and there’s no CCTV, so we just don’t feel safe. I’ve been on edge ever since this happened.”

Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of murdering David. Metropolitan police have confirmed that a 19-year-old man was arrested in Stratford, east London, on Friday afternoon, and a 16-year-old boy was arrested at a house in Telford, Shropshire, on Saturday morning. Both remain in custody.

Gomoh was set upon by a group of four to five males moments after he left his home in Newham, close to the NHS Nightingale hospital at the ExCel centre, last Sunday at 10.45pm.

Gomoh was on the phone to a female friend when he was attacked and had not been involved in any argument, according to the police.

The assailants are believed to have used a stolen car during the attack, getting out of it on Freemasons Road, stabbing Gomoh repeatedly then driving off.

Police recovered the car, a silver Dodge Caliber with cloned licence plates, and appealed for anyone who had seen the vehicle, or had dashcam footage of it, to come forward.

Gomoh’s mother, Marian, also works for the NHS, as a matron at Newham hospital. A fundraising page has been set up by her colleagues to help with the costs of her son’s funeral.

A statement on the page reads: “A mother should never have to bury her own child, especially just after the death of her husband.

“We have started a GoFundMe to help Sister Marian and her family after the tragic loss of her husband and son.

“Sister Marian has helped so many of us in the NHS, she has practised as both a nurse and midwife for over 20 years and is a credit to the service. She is currently matron of labour ward, where she goes above and beyond to support her staff with any problems they present to her.

“Her life has been suddenly turned upside down and this is a chance for us to show our support and gratitude.”

The page has currently raised £13,450 of a £15,000 target.

Please see link below to the Go Fund Appeal, to help the Gomoh family raise funds for David’s funeral costs.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/davidonlyson-funeral?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=m_pd+share-sheet

Source Credit: Bai Bureh Media and the Telegraph Newspaper.

Share this: Tumblr

Email

Print

Pinterest

Reddit

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...