Man arrested in Sierra Leone with thousands of rounds of ammunition

Sierra Leone Police: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 16 September 2020:

Management of the Sierra Leone Police (SLP) would like to inform the general public that on Thursday 10th September, 2020, at approximately 1400 hours, personnel of the SLP and the National Revenue Authority attached to Rogberay check point, Rogberay Village, Kambia District, arrested Alusine Kamara of Ropolon Village, Rokupr and Ibrahim Kamara of 5 Mama Lane, Kambia 2 check point with ten cartoons of 10 x 10 x 25 boxes of shotgun (hunting) cartridges totalling two thousand five hundred (2500).

One Private SLA 18181488 Sankoh attached to the 11 Infantry Battalion, Kambia District, an accomplice to the offence unfortunately escaped from the scene.

Official protocols are being engaged to access the said private soldier.

The public will be informed of further developments as the investigations continue.

Author: Media and Public Relations Unit, Police Headquarters, George Street, Freetown, September 15, 2020.

Contact Persons: Superintendent Brima Kamara, Head of Media and Public Relations – (+23277361070)/ ASP Samuel S Conteh, Deputy Head of Media – (+23277507955)

