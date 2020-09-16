Man arrested in Sierra Leone with thousands of rounds of ammunition

Sierra Leone Police: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 16 September 2020:
Management of the Sierra Leone Police (SLP) would like to inform the general public that on Thursday 10th September, 2020, at approximately 1400 hours, personnel of the SLP and the National Revenue Authority attached to Rogberay check point, Rogberay Village, Kambia District, arrested Alusine Kamara of Ropolon Village, Rokupr and Ibrahim Kamara of 5 Mama Lane, Kambia 2 check point with ten cartoons of 10 x 10 x 25 boxes of shotgun (hunting) cartridges totalling two thousand five hundred (2500).
One Private SLA 18181488 Sankoh attached to the 11 Infantry Battalion, Kambia District, an accomplice to the offence unfortunately escaped from the scene.
Official protocols are being engaged to access the said private soldier.
The public will be informed of further developments as the investigations continue.
Author: Media and Public Relations Unit, Police Headquarters, George Street, Freetown, September 15, 2020.
Contact Persons: Superintendent Brima Kamara, Head of Media and Public Relations – (+23277361070)/ ASP Samuel S Conteh, Deputy Head of Media – (+23277507955)
When you hear these stories of arms caches intercepted or impounded in Kambia District,you really have to ask yourself what in the world is really going on in Sierra Leone? Is our country sleep walking into another armed conflict? I pray not for the good of our nation. Or has president Bio’s policies of confrontation,and division, finally start to manifest itself that war mongers within our country feel the need to respond by taking up arms aganst the state? More than any other time, this is the time we need adults in State House.
This case should not be dismissed for a disgruntled famer or a local hunter.For the past few months, if we’ve learnt anything there are war mongers on all sides. Now more than any other time we need cool heads and a proper investigation of what happened. We all recall how Charles Taylor and his hundred NPLF fighters entered Liberia on Christmas day 1989 through Nimba county. His fighters were lightly armed. But what happened next changed the course of history for both Liberia and Sierra Leone.
Samuel K Doe seeing enemies everywhere sent mostly Kran soldiers in areas mostly dominated by tribes he assumed are opposed to his dictatorship. Mainly the Gios and Mano tribes. As a result of his brutal over-reaction,they fell in the hands of Taylor and his band of fighter’s for protection against Doe’s brutal forces. Mr president there is a lesson for you to learn.May we have long lasting peace in Sierra Leone.