Mauritius and Sierra Leone to deepen bilateral relations

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 26 February 2023:

Prithvirajsing Roopun, President of the Republic of Mauritius, has congratulated Sierra Leone’s President Dr Julius Maada Bio for emerging winner in the category of “African of the Year” award and called for a deepening bilateral relationship between the two countries.

Both leaders met ahead of the 11th African Leadership Magazine Persons of the Year Awards Presentation Ceremony which took place yesterday, Saturday, 25 February, in Port Louis, Mauritius.

The two presidents expressed commitment to working in the areas of agriculture, tourism, education, information technology and private-sector collaboration.

President Roopun also commended President Bio for his efforts at increasing access to education, adding that Mauritius has also made good progress in improving accessibility to education.

Education is compulsory and free between ages 5 and 16 in Mauritius where students consistently rank top worldwide yearly for the Cambridge International O Level, International A and AS level examinations.

President Bio thanked President Roopun for his hospitality and praised the Government and people of Mauritius for the progress they have made.

He said that both countries will share experiences and continue to collaborate at both continental and global levels.

In December 2022, President Bio emerged as the winner of the “African of the Year 2022” after polling over 68% of the total votes.

The poll is said to have attracted combined total votes of over 15,000 and over 1 million active online engagements during the voting period.

The previous winner of the “African of the Year 2021” was Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, President of the Republic of Malawi.

The African Leadership magazine is published by African Leadership (UK) Limited, a company registered in the United Kingdom (Company No. 07435198). The magazine says “it focuses on bringing the best of Africa to a global audience, telling the African story from an African perspective; while evolving solutions to peculiar challenges being faced by the continent today.”

Share this: Tumblr

Email

Print

Pinterest

Reddit

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...