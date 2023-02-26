Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr honoured by people with disabilities

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 26 February 2023:

Freetown Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr last Thursday received an award from a group of people with disabilities who graduated after pursuing a course of training in Information Technology.

Commenting on the award, Mayor Aki-Sawyerr said: “Yesterday morning I was invited to make a statement at the 2023 graduation ceremony for the Dorothy Springer Trust which provides IT training and an employment bureau for persons with disabilities. As always, I was inspired by the resilience, determination and commitment the graduands exhibited in completing the course and I wished them well for the future.

“My greatest inspiration was from Dr Abdulai (Abs) Dumbuya who founded the Dorothy Springer Trust in 2007 to give other persons with disabilities the opportunity to access education that he received through an anonymous benefactor.

“I was pleasantly surprised and humbled to receive from the Dorothy Springer Trust their “Disability Ambassador Award”. This recognition and appreciation from a community of persons with disabilities as I performed my last external engagement in my capacity as Mayor Of Freetown was moving and truly touched my heart.”

Share this: Tumblr

Email

Print

Pinterest

Reddit

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...