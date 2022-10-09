Mayor Aki-Sawyerr calls on Freetonians to go out and register to vote

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 9 October 2022:

Yesterday Saturday 8th of October, Mayor of Freetown – Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr was out in the streets of the capital calling on people to go out and register to vote, ahead of local, general and presidential elections taking place in June 2023.

The Mayor who fervently and passionately believes in a free and fair democratic process, told the Sierra Leone Telegraph: “On the final day of the extended registration process, I joined Councillors Sheku Deen Mansaray, Zainab Conteh, and Mrs Jennifer Kargbo and local community stakeholders in a registration sensitization drive in Calaba Town Market.

“It was encouraging to learn that almost all the traders had registered. Unfortunately, the challenge with first time voter registration has persisted in this area with several first-time voters explaining that they had tried to register several times but had not succeeded because they did not have and could not obtain birth certificates.

“I trust that independent observers of the registration process will be able to opine on the first-time voter situation and that necessary corrective action will be taken if this is deemed appropriate. Thanks to all Freetonians for your enthusiasm and commitment to participating in the registration process.”

With all hopes now for a fairer and free elections next June pinned on the voter registration process which many have criticised as a mess, the Mayor was also seen in central Freetown, encouraging market women and shopkeepers to go out and register.

“I had a really pleasant time walking through the Central Business District, sensitizing Freetonians about the final two days of the registration process. It was encouraging to note the already very high levels of registration among traders. Today is the last day of the process. It is our civic right and civic duty to register so if you have not yet registered, please ‘Grap Go Register’,” the Mayor exhorted voters.

