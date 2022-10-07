More political arrests in Sierra Leone as human rights lawyer Ady Macauley is locked up for interpreting the law on national TV

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 7 October 2022:
Veteran human rights and constitutional lawyer – Barrister Ady Macauley (Photo above) spent last night behind bars in Freetown, after he was arrested by police following his appearance weeks ago on AYV TV, where he gave his legal interpretation of the country’s freedom of assembly laws to the anger of government officials and the ruling SLPP.
Lawyer Macauley’s arrest comes on the heels of the Mayor of Freetown Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr appearing at the police headquarters on Monday, for an eight-hour questioning, for alleged “obstruction of police duties and disorderly behaviour” at a police station where her fellow elected local councillor was being detained.
Aki-Sawyerr arrived at the police station for questioning on Monday at 10am and was released at about 6pm.
Macauley, who is a former head of the country’s Anti-Corruption Commission under the Ernest Bai Koroma led APC government, was banned from travelling by the incoming SLPP government in 2018, a decision that had since been revoked.
And in May 2020, Macauley was arrested for questioning following protests over the killing in cold blood of over 40 unarmed prisoners in Freetown by presidential guards.
But the political harassment, intimidation, wrongful arrests and incarceration of politicians with whom the SLPP government disagrees continue, raising worrying questions about the fast approaching general and presidential elections next June.
Reactions to Macauley’s arrest have been swift
Sierra Leone’s Legal Link Director- Rashid Dumbuya, said: “I have been reliably informed that Ady Macaulay Esq. may spend the night in detention at the Criminal Investigations Department. This is a worrying trend indeed and the Sierra Leone Bar Association must not be silenced on this. No government, SLPP, NGC, C4C, or APC must be allowed to treat a lawyer in this way for expressing his opinion on the law.”
Other prominent political commentators have also expressed strong comments about Macauley’s arrest and detention, and are calling for his immediate release:
Many Sierra Leoneans now believe that President Maada Bio is a political trojan horse and a dangerous wolf in sheep’s clothing that cannot be allowed to continue in power for another term of office next year. The former head of a military junta that deposed the APC government in 1992, killing dozens of people is seen by critics as a danger to Sierra Leone’s liberal democracy.
President “Talk and Do” Bio predicted that “corruption will fight back” when he launched the Commission Of Inquiry and this has been manifested. Ady Macauley whose duty was to hold government officials accountable during the misrule of the “Ayampie” People’s Congress (APC) party was aiding and abetting in the destruction of our economy which resulted in AUSTERITY.
Unfortunately, he continues to defend these “Ayampies” who have paid back some of their loot and made payment arrangements with the current ACC Commissioner Francis Ben Kaifala who has restored accountability and credibility in our country since 2018 based on the MCC score card and Transparency International.
Since the whistle blower and former publicity secretary Sidi Yayah Tunis declared “LEVEL THREE” on Radio 98.1, I believe that Ady Macauley also misled some gullible supporters within the APC about the Law with regards to demonstrations in our country.
With regards to Mayor Aki Sawyer, I believe that since the August 10 demonstration, she is now the “Denier-In- Chief in our country.
She has also been assuming the role of the the Statistician General , Chief Electoral Commissioner and recently the Inspector General of Police. If she only focuses all her time and energy in transforming Freetown, our capital city will be one of the cleanest in our region.
Let’s continue to pray for a smooth and speedy investigation of the August 10 insurrection which was rejected by most patriotic citizens that respected the RULE OF LAW AND DEMOCRACY.
The government of Sierra Leone and the international community have successfully held former Liberian President Charles Taylor, former rebel leader Foday Sankoh, and former military leader Johnny Paul Koroma to account for their destruction of lives and properties in our beloved nation. I am optimistic that the financiers, planners and orchestrators of this UNPATRIOTIC activities will also be held accountable.