Mayor Aki-Sawyerr delivers lecture at the Norman Foster Institute as Freetown deepens partnerships for development

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 12 February 2024:

I was privileged to deliver a lecture at the Norman Foster Institute on Sustainable Cities today. Located in Madrid, the Institute is founded on Sir Norman Foster’s believe that the future of our societies is intrinsically linked to the future of our cities.

My engagement with the students on the NFI Masters Programme was enriching and I am glad that the experiences and lessons from Freetown were demonstrably applicable to their studies and practical work with other cities.

Today also provided the opportunity for me to discuss with architects at the Norman Foster Foundation possible collaborations that would be directly beneficial for Freetown. I hope to welcome an in-person team from the Foundation in Freetown soon!

Sir Norman Foster is one of the world’s leading architects and the Norman Foster Foundation is recognized as a United Nations (UN) Centre of Excellence.