Mayor Aki-Sawyerr making good progress in ensuring Freetown has a cable car transport system

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 02 April 2023:

In June 2022, Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr launched a two-year feasibility study into the Freetown Cable Car Project. Ten months on, she said yesterday that she is thrilled with the progress that is being made.

Last Wednesday, she met with international consultants – Markus Hagspiel, a Cable Car Ropeway Expert and Teferra Sileshi of GFA Heat who are in Freetown for two weeks.

Also present at the meeting were Ing Badamasi Savage who is conducting the local transport demand study and the Mayor’s Delivery Unit/GIZ project consultants Ing Modupe Williams and Ing Simon Johnson.

Yesterday, she also met with members of the American Institute of Architects (“AIA”) who are in Freetown providing pro-bono services to the Cable Car project. The six-person AIA team are committed to providing the people of Freetown with preliminary concept designs for the Cable Car stations where passengers will embark and disembark, presenting excellent opportunities for mixed use commercial developments.

The AIA team are collaborating with the faculty and students of the Architecture Department of Fourah Bay College, in making Mayor Aki-Sawyerr’s dream of Freetown having a cable car transport system, a reality.

Writing in a statement yesterday, Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr said: “ The Cable Car project is a key component of my vision to transform Freetown into a more inclusive city that is accessible and attractive to investors, tourists and residents alike.

“Integrating modern transport options such as a Cable Car system will help to reduce traffic congestion and air pollution, which are serious issues facing our city today. The feasibility study is being conducted with the utmost care and attention to detail, ensuring that every aspect of the project is considered and planned for.

“The international cable car specialists are bringing their vast knowledge and expertise to the table, while the local transport demand study is vital to ensuring that the project meets the needs of Freetown residents.

“The Cable Car project has the potential to generate revenue for the city, while also improving the daily lives of our residents. The feasibility study for the Cable Car project will be completed in March 2024.

“I am confident that the cable car transport system will be a success and a valuable asset to the city of Freetown. I look forward to working with all stakeholders to make this vision a reality, and to continue building a city that is inclusive, sustainable and prosperous for all Freetonians.”

5MoreToDoMore – Let us Transform Freetown