Mayor Aki-Sawyerr representing Freetown and C40Cities at COP27

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 9 November 2022:

World leaders are in Egypt attending COP27 – the global summit on climate change, which many believe will set the new agenda and provide renewed impetus for nations to cut carbon emissions and effectively manage the impact of climate change.

As developing countries such as Sierra Leone, Nigeria and The Gambia continue to count the cost of climate change after recent torrential downpours that left hundreds dead and communities devastated, Mayor of Freetown – Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr OBE, is in Egypt attending COP27.

She told the Sierra Leone Telegraph: “I am attending COP27 in Sharm El Sheik in my capacity as Mayor of Freetown and C40Cities Vice President. It was great to start my time here with Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala (WTO Director General) and HE Mia Amor Mottley (Prime Minister of Barbados) two women who are leading the fight against Climate Change with an emphasis on equity for Developing Countries through appropriate trade policies and just financing access and terms.

“The focus of my interventions over the next two days will be to stress the importance of cities and local authorities in addressing the climate crisis and the urgent need for financing to be made available to Developing Countries in respect of the loss and damage caused by climate change. This is very relevant to our own city as we seek to #TransformFreetown against the backdrop of increasing climate change induced natural disasters.”

Developing countries have been calling on rich nations to speed up the process of technology transfer that could change the way people live, and better manage the devastating impact their lifestyle choices are having on the environment.

But billions of dollars promised by developed countries to help African nations make the transition from high carbon usage are yet to materialise. Will COP27 deliver?

