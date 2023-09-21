Mayor Aki-Sawyerr’s Freetown the Tree Town shortlisted for Prince William’s Earthshot Prize

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 21 September 2023:

Prince William and The Earthshot Prize have announced the 15 Finalists for this year’s Prize at the second Earthshot Innovation Summit, an event hosted in partnership with Bloomberg Philanthropies and held alongside the UN General Assembly to celebrate and champion innovators focused on solving our most pressing global climate challenges.

The 15 innovators honored as Earthshot Finalists represent six continents and were chosen from more than 1,100 nominees.

Each of the Finalists will be in the running to receive one of the five £1 million prizes awarded at the third-annual Earthshot Prize awards ceremony in Singapore later this year.

Founded by Prince William in 2020, The Earthshot Prize aims to discover and help scale the world’s most innovative climate and environmental solutions to protect and restore our planet.

The Prize is centered around five ‘Earthshots,’: simple but aspirational goals to ensure our communities, oceans, and ecosystems can thrive together in harmony for generations to come: 1) Protect & Restore Nature; 2) Clean Our Air; 3) Revive Our Oceans; 4) Build A Waste-free World, and 5) Fix Our Climate.

In addition to their eligibility for the £1 million prize, all Finalists will receive mentorship, resources, and technical support from The Earthshot Prize Fellowship Programme, a year-long programme for each cohort of 15 Finalists to accelerate the growth of their groundbreaking solutions. That support includes access to the Prize’s robust network of influential businesses, investors, and climate experts, including The Earthshot Prize’s Global Alliance of Partners, comprised of some of the world’s largest businesses, donors, investors, and environmental organizations committed to climate action.

For The Earthshot Prize to Protect and Restore Nature, the 2023 Finalists are:

Acción Andina, Peru: Acción Andina is a grassroots, community-based initiative working across South America to protect native high Andean forest ecosystems for their invaluable benefits to nature and millions of people in the region.

Freetown the Tree Town, Sierra Leone (Photo above and below): Combining community stewardship and digital tools, the City of Freetown’s initiative, Freetown the Tree Town, is galvanising a grassroots movement for tree preservation in Sierra Leone’s capital.

Belterra, Brazil: Belterra works with smallholder farmers in Brazil to restore forests through regenerative agricultural practices and to create market incentives for sustainably grown crops.

For The Earthshot Prize to Clean Our Air, the 2023 Finalists are:

Polish Smog Alert, Poland: One of the world’s most effective conservation campaign groups, Polish Smog Alert, helps secure policy change and air quality improvements across Poland and has goals to do the same across Central and Eastern Europe.

ENSO, UK: ENSO creates tyres specially designed for electric vehicles that are more sustainable and reduce harmful tyre pollution, leading to cleaner air for everyone.

GRST, Hong Kong: With the development of a new way to build and recycle vital lithium-ion batteries, GRST’s solution offers a pathway to make the electric cars of the future even cleaner.

For The Earthshot Prize to Revive Our Oceans, the 2023 Finalists are:

Abalobi, South Africa: Using easy-to-scale technology, Abalobi works with small fishing communities to record their catch data and to ensure a fair and improved livelihood from sustainable fishing.

Coastal 500, Global (US HQ): A global network of mayors and local government leaders, Coastal 500 is restoring ocean habitats and advocating for coastal protection internationally.

WildAid Marine Programme, Global (US HQ): Global non-profit organisation WildAid uses partnership building and knowledge sharing to address the world’s ocean conservation needs.

For The Earthshot Prize to Build a Waste-Free World, the 2023 Finalists are:

S4S Technologies, India: S4S Technologies’ solar-powered dryers and processing equipment to combat food waste, enables small-hold farmers to preserve crops and turn produce that might otherwise go to waste into valuable products.

Circ Inc., US: US based company Circ has created a ground-breaking solution to enable the recycling of polycotton fabrics, which make up half of all textile waste.

Colorifix, UK: Colorifix uses DNA sequencing and nature’s own colours to create sustainable dyes that reduce the fashion industry’s use of water and harmful chemicals.

For The Earthshot Prize to Fix Our Climate, the 2023 Finalists are:

Sea Forest, Australia: Sea Forest’s revolutionary seaweed-based livestock feed drastically reduces the planet-warming methane emissions from cattle and sheep, and supports sustainable farming and healthy marine ecosystems.

Aquacycl, US: Using microbial technology, Aquacycl are making the treatment of industrial wastewater more accessible, more efficient, and less polluting.

Boomitra, Global (US HQ): Boomitra are removing emissions and boosting farmer profits by incentivising land restoration through a verified carbon-credit marketplace.

Following a rigorous nomination and vetting process, the fifteen Finalists were selected by The Earthshot Prize’s Expert Advisory Panel, a global panel of 59 scientific, academic, and subject- matter experts. The Expert Advisory Council assesses each of the Finalist’s solutions based on their potential to answer some of the most demanding climate challenges and positively impact people, communities, and our planet.

The five Winners of this year’s Prize will be selected by Prince William and the prestigious Earthshot Prize Council, a global body of activists, experts, and influencers championing urgent and innovative action to protect the climate and our natural environment. The Earthshot Prize Council is chaired by The Earthshot Prize Board of Trustees Chair, Christiana Figueres DBE, architect of the Paris Agreement.

The Earthshot Prize Council Members include: Prince William, Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah, Cate Blanchett, Sir David Attenborough, Ernest Gibson, Hindou Oumarou Ibrahim, Indra Nooyi, Jack Ma, Luisa Neubauer, Naoko Yamazaki, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Shakira Mebarak, Stella McCartney and Yao Ming.

The Earthshot Prize awards ceremony will take place on 7 November in Singapore. It will air around the world via broadcast partners to be announced in due course.

This year, for the first time, the awards ceremony will be accompanied by a series of events as part of Earthshot Week. Beginning Monday 6 November, the week will see global leaders, businesses and investors convene in Singapore to explore exciting opportunities with The Earthshot Prize Winners and Finalists, aimed at accelerating their solutions and bringing about tangible action to repair the planet. Members of the public will also be invited to experience local activations centered on the 2023 cohort of Earthshot solutions.