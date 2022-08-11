Mayor of Freetown Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr calls for peace after deadly protests in Sierra Leone

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 11 August 2022:

Reactions to yesterday’s deadly violence in Sierra Leone which claimed the lives of security forces and civilians have been swift. Mayor of Freetown, whose efforts and campaign to develop the country’s capital as a place that is fit for work, enterprise, living and leisure, and has successfully facilitated the pouring of tens of millions of dollars into the country from the international community, has spoken about yesterday’s violence and the need for calm and peace.

Mayor Aki-Sawyerr, is one of the leading politicians in the main opposition APC party. The party is being blamed by supporters of the ruling SLPP for yesterday’s protests.

Speaking in an emotional video recording released last night, she says that she has been praying for peace and working behind the scenes for the past weeks, since the country’s Council of Religious Leaders published a statement calling for national cohesion.

Aki-Sawyerr says that peaceful co-existence is the only option for Sierra Leoneans, if the nation is to progress and develop. She is pleading to all Sierra Leoneans to bring an end to violence and return to peace. “This is not about party politics,” she says.

You can watch her speaking here:

