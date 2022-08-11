Opposition APC says it unreservedly condemn all forms of violence

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 11 August 2022:
Sierra Leone’s main opposition political party – the APC, last night issued a statement condemning yesterday’s violent protests which saw the killing of civilians and security officers. Widespread rioting brought the country to a standstill.
The main opposition APC is being accused by supporters of the government and ruling SLPP party of orchestrating the nationwide protests.
Since President Bio’s election to office in 2018, there has been a continuous rise in political tension and violence in the country, which many say is made worse by a highly politicised and unprofessional police force.
In 2018, President Bio invited all leaders of the opposition parties for talks and tea at State House. But calls for the President to maintain continuous dialogue with the opposition so as to promote national cohesion, fell into deaf ears.
President Bio in a nationwide broadcast in 2018 referred to the main opposition APC party as a terrorist group, a charge the APC strongly refuted.
This is what the APC said in their statement last night in reaction to yesterday’s violence:
It appears the extremists PAOPAs and warmongers with uncontrollable impulses seem to have lost it, almost forgetting that the Sierra Leone telegraph is not a breeding ground for propaganda, hate mongering, and incitement. The last time i check, a national tragedy took place that have affected all shades of political affiliations. Like the victims of Makeni, Tombo, Lunsar, Pademba road killings, the victims of yesterday tragic event are first and foremost Sierra Leoneans. None of them deserves to lost their lives under the such circumstances.
At such trying times for our nation, one will expect peace loving Sierra Leoneans to dial down the hate mongering and political posturing, that has the propensity to inflame things further more. Sadly, those who have put political party politics above the safety and security of our nation thinks otherwise. By all indications, the same hate mongering and political parties bashing over the past 4years is what led to yesterday’s event. So what makes you think continuing the same approach will yield a different result. Insanity!
This is a jubilant moment for the APC due to the BARBARISM they have once again displayed to the international community, by hacking, killing and burning our law enforcement officers in broad daylight.
Under the leadership of the late President Tejan Kabba, the SLPP government prosecuted Charles Taylor and Foday Sankoh, hopefully under President Bio, they will find the COWARDS that committed these atrocities against our law enforcement officers , and will spend their time in jail.
Alusine, please you do not have evidence to prove that those killings were carried out by the APC party. So I would suggest you refrain from making such spurious and legally contentious statements here. Thank you.