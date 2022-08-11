Opposition APC says it unreservedly condemn all forms of violence

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 11 August 2022:

Sierra Leone’s main opposition political party – the APC, last night issued a statement condemning yesterday’s violent protests which saw the killing of civilians and security officers. Widespread rioting brought the country to a standstill.

The main opposition APC is being accused by supporters of the government and ruling SLPP party of orchestrating the nationwide protests.

Since President Bio’s election to office in 2018, there has been a continuous rise in political tension and violence in the country, which many say is made worse by a highly politicised and unprofessional police force.

In 2018, President Bio invited all leaders of the opposition parties for talks and tea at State House. But calls for the President to maintain continuous dialogue with the opposition so as to promote national cohesion, fell into deaf ears.

President Bio in a nationwide broadcast in 2018 referred to the main opposition APC party as a terrorist group, a charge the APC strongly refuted.

This is what the APC said in their statement last night in reaction to yesterday’s violence:

