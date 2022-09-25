Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyer wins US$1 Million For Freetown – another success for Sierra Leone

Alhaji Salieu Mansaray: Sierra Leone telegraph: 25 September 2022:

Patriotic Citizens of Freetown and Sierra Leone, Our Mayor of Freetown, Yvonne Aki-Sawyer, has won a highly valuable prize that is worth more than the US$1 Million, plus technical support, she will be bringing to Freetown for Freetown, the capital of Sierra Leone.

There are over 10,000 cities in the world. Hundreds applied for the Bloomberg Mayors Challenge. 15 Cities won. This is a big win for Freetown and an even bigger win for Sierra Leone. Our Mayor is changing the narrative about our country.

https://fb.watch/fJixwptunJ/

Her innovative and transformative endeavours are winning global accolades for us. She left our shores in tears because one her team members was stopped at the Airport just before they boarded the flight to go and represent our city and our nation. She deserves a resounding welcome. She deserves a big Thank You!

https://youtu.be/rbVCaQy3UUI

Share this: Tumblr

Email

Print

Pinterest

Reddit

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...