Measles vaccines have contributed to dramatic reduction in cases and deaths since 2000    

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 29 November 2025:

A new report from the World Health Organization (WHO) underscores the remarkable progress made in the fight against measles over the past 24 years. Since 2000, global measles cases have fallen by 71%, dropping from an estimated 38 million to 11 million in 2024 – with improvements driven by vaccination coverage.

Deaths have declined even more dramatically, by 88%, from 777,000 in 2000 to 95,000 in 2024 — the lowest annual estimate in decades. In total, measles vaccination has prevented nearly 58.7 million deaths worldwide in this period, making it one of the most successful public health interventions in history.

Beyond its public health impact, measles vaccination also delivers tremendous economic returns —yielding $58 for every dollar invested.

Reaching the most vulnerable children in lower-income countries

Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, has been at the forefront of these efforts since 2007, supporting lower-income countries around the world to deliver vaccines through routine immunisation and preventive campaigns, as well as respond to outbreaks.

Since 2007, Gavi has invested US$2.2 billion to support measles and rubella immunisation efforts (including US$ 1.1 billion in the last five years alone) through routine immunisation and preventive campaigns across 57 lower-income countries reaching over 1.3 billion children.

In 2024 alone, Gavi backed one of its largest pushes against measles, supporting 24 countries to roll out catch-up and follow-up campaigns reaching more than 62 million children, alongside outbreak response in five countries vaccinating up to 6.8 million children.

In 2025, Gavi continues this momentum, supporting over 20 countries with preventive campaigns and outbreak response through vaccines and funding.

African countries in particular have shown resilience and progress, facilitated by strengthened routine immunisation efforts and catch-up campaigns to reach un-and-under immunised children.

Despite competing health priorities, resource constraints and a rising birth cohort, Africa has steadily increased first-dose coverage over the past 25 years – from 50% in 2000 to 71 % in 2024, recovering back to pre- COVID-19 levels.

Coverage with MCV2 has followed a similar steady upward trend – rising from 5% in 2000 to 39% in 2019 and 55% in 2024. The region also recorded a 40% reduction in measles cases and a 50 % decline in deaths compared to 2019.

Challenges remain

Global measles coverage remains below pre-pandemic levels, leaving millions of children vulnerable. The first dose of measles-containing vaccine (MCV1) reached 84% in 2024—up slightly from 83% in 2023 and 71% in 2000—but still short of the 86% achieved before COVID-19.

In 2024 alone, 20.6 million children missed their first dose, more than half in Africa. These immunity gaps have fuelled a resurgence of outbreaks, with 59 countries experiencing large or disruptive outbreaks last year—the highest number since 2003.

Coverage for the second dose (MCV2) has improved significantly, rising from 17% in 2000 to 76% in 2024, as more countries introduce it into national immunisation schedules. Yet measles remains a serious threat: as one of the most contagious viruses, it requires at least 95% coverage with two doses to interrupt transmission.

The continuing trend of outbreaks in low-, middle-, and high-income countries underscores the urgent need to close coverage gaps everywhere.

Reflecting on the progress so far and the road ahead, Rebecca Casey, Head of the Measles and Rubella Vaccine Programme at Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, said:

“Over 25 years, Gavi’s partnerships with lower income countries have saved millions of lives and prevented outbreaks. Over this time, Gavi has been proud to partner with lower-income countries in their efforts to reach the most vulnerable children – showing remarkable resilience, improving vaccination coverage and responding swiftly to emergencies. The rise in measles cases and outbreaks in regions around the world is a clear warning sign that we must not be complacent in our efforts to reach and maintain the high coverage rates needed to prevent outbreaks and deaths. Every child deserves protection from measles, and it is often the most vulnerable who are at greatest risk.”

Find out more about Gavi support for measles

Read measles stories from Gavi-supported countries on our Vaccines Work digital platform

About Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance

Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance is a public-private partnership that helps vaccinate more than half the world’s children against some of the world’s deadliest diseases. The Vaccine Alliance brings together developing country and donor governments, the World Health Organization, UNICEF, the World Bank, the vaccine industry, technical agencies, civil society, the Gates Foundation and other private sector partners. View the full list of donor governments and other leading organisations that fund Gavi’s work here.

Since its inception in 2000, Gavi has helped to immunise a whole generation – over 1.2 billion children – and prevented more than 20.6 million future deaths, helping to halve child mortality in 78 lower income countries. Gavi also plays a key role in improving global health security by supporting health systems as well as funding global stockpiles for Ebola, cholera, meningococcal and yellow fever vaccines.

After two decades of progress, Gavi is now focused on protecting the next generation, above all the zero-dose children who have not received even a single vaccine shot. The Vaccine Alliance employs innovative finance and the latest technology – from drones to biometrics – to save lives, prevent outbreaks before they can spread and help countries on the road to self-sufficiency. Learn more at www.gavi.org and connect with us on Bluesky, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, X and YouTube.