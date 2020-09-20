Meet Abdul Dumbuya – a Law student at the University of Makeni

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 20 September 2020:

He is one of the Anzisha Top 20 Finalists for 2020 Entrepreneurship Award. The Anzisha Prize is a competitive competition for Youths Entrepreneurs in 54 African Countries competing for a shared cash of $100,000 (one hundred thousand US dollars). This year, Abdul is representing Sierra Leone as an Entrepreneur.

Abdul is the Co-founder of a social enterprise that engages into ginger farming and processes ginger into an economically preservable ginger powder.

The powder is sold in sachets and is used to make food products such as ginger drinks and gingerbread by both food businesses and households.

The social enterprise uses 25% of its generated revenue to support educational programs (e.g. community libraries, solar power for school children, etc.), which mainly target the children of ginger farmers.

As Abdul is so happy for making it to the top 20 finalists in a tough competition of 1,200 applicants and brilliant ideas, he demands your support by Voting him for the Viewer’s Choice Award and also Registering for the Virtual session.

Your votes can bring smiles to thousands of rural community children and women as his venture creates confidence and hope for children of ginger farmers with a vision to minimize extreme poverty and ensure educational equality.

Vote ABDUL DUMBUYA for the Viewers Choice Award through this link https://anzishaprize.org/2020anzishaawards/?mc_cid=b089627c4f&mc_eid=f3865e85cb as your Viewers Choice Awardee.

