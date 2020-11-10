Mo Ibrahim Foundation to launch 2020 Ibrahim Index of African Governance

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 10 November 2020:

The Mo Ibrahim Foundation (MIF) is pleased to announce the launch of the 2020 Ibrahim Index of African Governance (IIAG) with a fully updated framework. The Foundation will hold a media briefing open to all media on 16 November. Please find the details below:

Date: Monday 16 November

Time: 12pm-12.35pm (GMT)

Register: https://mif.42live.tv/register

Agenda

The briefing will include a presentation from the Foundation’s Executive Director Nathalie Delapalme and the Foundation’s research team followed by a Q&A. Questions can be submitted directly during the briefing.

Media interviews will also be available with MIF’s exceptional line up of spokespeople.

Africa is a continent with great potential, home to the youngest population in the world. But it also faces major challenges including climate change, lack of employment and of course the impact of COVID-19 on the continent’s social, economic and political landscape.

The 2020 IIAG, Africa’s foremost dataset on governance, will provide a clear picture of governance progress over the last decade (2010-2019), and how countries are set to manage these challenges and fulfil the promise of the continent’s future.

What’s new in the 2020 IIAG

The 2020 IIAG and following iterations represent a major upgrade, the first revision of its kind since 2007. The objective was to facilitate a stronger and more comprehensive Index that reflects today’s governance context:

A new governance landscape

The data and governance landscape have both evolved immensely since the first iteration of the Index. To take into account these changes and 21st century challenges, a thorough review of the IIAG has been conducted between 2018 and 2020, resulting in an updated framework for the 2020 IIAG and following iterations. As a result, this year’s report tracks progress in new dimensions such as environment, digital rights, healthcare affordability and inequality in social protection.

Highlighting Africa’s citizens voices

Formerly embedded at various levels in the IIAG, citizens’ assessment of various governance components is now highlighted in a new, specific IIAG section. As such, this section provides a comprehensive “reality check” to complement the IIAG results with citizens’ perceptions and satisfaction with public services. It will thus become a key reference section of the IIAG, allowing the ability to contextualise the IIAG results with the reality on the ground as perceived by citizens.

A re-balanced structure

Thanks to a stronger data landscape, with wider and more robust coverage, most (90%) of the IIAG’s indicators are now “clustered” indicators, based on more than one single variable from source. This ensures that potential biases are compensated, and results in a clearer, more complete, and more stable framework.

