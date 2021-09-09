Mohamed Kamarainba Mansaray – bail granted but still locked up in prison

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 9 September 2021:

Mohamed Kamarainba Mansaray who was granted Le100 million bail with two sureties on Tuesday, 7th September is still in detention at the Pademba Road Correctional Centre, according to reports.

The Judiciary’s Director of Communication, Elkass Sannoh says they’ve not been approached yet to fulfil his bail conditions.

But a close source to Kamarainba says the Judiciary is delaying the process even when they’ve done their best to fulfil the bail conditions.

It is understood that the Master and Registrar of the Judiciary of Sierra Leone, Madam Ellen Thomas has refused to process Mohamed Kamarainba Maansray’s bail papers since Tuesday, September 7th, 2021 when Justice Samuel O. Taylor finally grant him bail.

Yesterday 8th September, the Master was nowhere to be found when all the papers were presented by midday.

Today, 9th September, 2021, all the papers have been submitted to her office but until now she has refused to process the papers.

“It is clear that the Judiciary of Sierra Leone is sabotaging President Julius Maada Bio (Photo) and the SLPP Government. Furthermore, it is clear that the Sierra Leone Judiciary has become a major player in the deprivation of the rights of Mohamed Kamarainba Mansaray, meaning he will never get a fair trial in the High Court of Sierra Leone,” a court reporter commented.

Mohamed Kamarainba Mansaray is an opposition leader who along with the mother of a minor, is accused of alleged child sexual exploitation and is standing trial at the High Court. He has been imprisoned without bail for fourteen months until two days ago, following widespread public and media appeal for his release due to his failing health.

Tonight there are calls for the sacking of the Master and Registrar of the Judiciary of Sierra Leone, Madam Ellen Thomas. So far there has been no comment from the judiciary.

