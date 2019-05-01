New deputy commissioner for Sierra Leone’s Anti-Corruption Commission

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 01 May 2019:

Sierra Leone’s parliament yesterday, Tuesday 30th April 2019, approved president Bio’s appointment of Mr Augustine Foday Ngobie as the new Deputy Commissioner of the country’s Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

His predecessor – Mr Shollay Davies who was appointed five years ago, by president Ernest Bai Koroma has reached the final term of his five-year contract, which has not been renewed.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Ngobie (Photo above) said: “The fight against corruption requires collaborative efforts, and I am not a new boxer in the ring. My appointment will enhance heightened collaboration in the fight against corruption and my muscles shall sustainably support the fist until the fight is won”.

Mr. Ngobie holds a Bachelor of Science in Education (Major Economics) Degree, from the University of Sierra Leone. He also holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Njala University.

Prior to his new appointment, Mr. Ngobie was Deputy Director of Intelligence and Investigations at the ACC and has held several other positions since he joined the Commission in 2003.

Before joining the Commission, he served the Sierra Leone Police (SLP) in many capacities from 1990 to 2002, where he attained the position of Deputy Head of the Inspectorate and Compliance Division. He retired from the SLP as Assistant Superintendent of Police. He was a part-time lecturer at the University of Makeni (UNIMAK).

Mr. Ngobie is a Certified Fraud Examiner and has a wealth of experience in investigations and administration. He has received professional training in tracing and recovery of corrupt proceeds and money laundering; exhibit management and proceeds of crime tracing; investigative skills; and investigative interviewing skills.

The new ACC Deputy Commissioner is expected to take his oath of office at State House on Friday 3rd May 2019.

Speaking to the Sierra Leone Telegraph, the ACC Commissioner Mr Francis Ben Kaifala said: “We are grateful to the outgone deputy commissioner who was an astute, dedicated and rounded professional. He will be thoroughly missed.

“The new Commissioner is similarly an experienced anti-corruption campaigner who will inject a new drive in management and support the work of the commission, bringing in his over 15 years’ experience as a seasoned investigator. It will definitely impact on the work and output of the Commission more positively”.

