New Minister of Local Government Tamba Lamina takes oath of office

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 10 July 2019:

Tamba Lamina, who until a few weeks ago was serving in London as Sierra Leone’s High Commissioner to the UK, yesterday took his oath of office – in the presence of president Julius Maada Bio at State House in Freetown, as the government’s new Minister of Local Government.

Speaking after his swearing-in ceremony, President Bio congratulated Minister Lamina and thanked him for accepting the offer to serve in his government as minister.

Bio tod Lamina that he is joining the government at an extremely difficult time which requires extra efforts to help tackle the challenges ahead.

The president also said that he has created a leadership environment that is supportive, as he assured Lamina of his full support and guidance at all times.

In reply, Tamba Lamina expressed his sincere gratitude to the president for appointing him to serve in his Cabinet.

He said that performance has always been his strength, adding that he is looking forward to bringing additional value to the Cabinet.

Lamina said that working together with the president and colleague ministers, he will ensure that the New Direction is successful and beneficial to the people of Sierra Leone.

He assured the president that he will provide professional leadership at the Ministry of Local Government, based on respect for the Rule of Law, respect for Paramount Chiefs, and delivery of services through collaboration and consultation.

Tamba Lamina added that decision making in his ministry will be based on evidence as required by the New Direction.

