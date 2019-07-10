Yumkella and his fellow NGC parliamentarians are leading by example

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 10 July 2019:

In the past three weeks, NGC Parliamentarians representing Kambia District, led by Dr Kandeh Yumkella of Constituency 062, Samu Chiefdom, have embarked on several development projects in Brimaya, Khonimaha, Bamoi Luna and Mambolo in Kambia.

In a coordinated joint effort with his colleagues, Foday Mario Kamara MP of Constituency 057, Bai Sama Kamara MP of Constituency 060, and Abdul Titus Kamara MP of Constituency 061, NGC MPs are demonstrating their determination and resolve to address critical issues affecting their constituencies, rather than sitting on their hands in the capital Freetown.

The four musketeers as they are fondly referred to, are working tirelessly on a range of local development projects, including the construction of a bridge in Samu, the construction of the Makatic and Rokupr Community Bridge, maintenance of feeder roads, cleaning of culverts to prevent flooding, the provision of solar powered lights and providing support to victims of fire disasters which recently took place at Yeliboya.

Over the weekend, all four MPs and the Paramount Chief of Samu Chiefdom, PC Alhaji Bai Shebra Yek II, laid the foundation for the construction of a jetty.

The new jetty will make it easier and safer for people and goods to travel across local waterways.

The NGC MPs also inspected the Moribaya water project, which is being undertaken by various religious organisations and NGOs.

These four NGC MPs – led by the former UN executive and presidential aspirant, Dr Kandeh Yumkella, are a shinning example of not only what political leadership is all about, but what parliamentarians in Sierra Leone should be doing for their constituencies, to address poverty and make local community development a reality.

