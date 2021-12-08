NGC party chairman and leader – Dennis Bright questioned by CID

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 8 December 2021:

Yesterday, the National Chairman and Leader of the NGC Party, Dr. Dennis Bright was invited by the Inspector General of Police to report at the Police Headquarters, Freetown. He was invited based on statements Dr. Bright made on Radio Democracy 98.1FM on Tuesday 7th December 2021, in relation to the forthcoming midterm census which the NGC and the CoPPP are objecting to.

Today, Wednesday 8th December 2021, Dr. Dennis Bright was accompanied by his Lawyers, and National Officers of the party to the Police Headquarters to respond to the call of the IG.

Dr. Bright and team arrived at the Police Headquarters at exactly 9:30am and were ushered into the office of the IG. The IG welcomed Dr. Bright and his team and spoke about his purpose of inviting the Chairman.

The IG said he has tremendous respect for authorities and all citizens, but he had called Dr. Bright to advise him of the way he puts out messages to the public.

The Inspector General was not clear and specific as to the exact statement that warranted the invitation of Dr. Bright to the Police Headquarters, but said he will hand over Dr. Bright to the Head of CID, Mr. Richard Patrick Gabriel (RPG) who will conduct a fixed, long and premeditated interview questions and answers with Dr. Bright.

The Head of CID, Mr. Gabriel, together with his team from CID moved Dr. Bright and his Lawyers to another room for the said interview. The interview lasted for two hours. The media and other party members were not allowed to witness the interview.

After their interview, Chairman Bright was released and said to have had another ‘friendly chat’ with the IG.

According to NGC media reports, Dr. Bright remains steadfast in his determination to continue to oppose the Mid-term Census proposals, which are not a priority for the long-suffering people of Sierra Leone.

In another development, the Acting APC Regional Chairman, Northeast – Mr Alie Commoner Kargbo and the acting APC District Chairman of Bombali – Mr A.R Mansaray were yesterday arrested, allegedly under the instructions of the IGP of Police, Ambrose M Sovula and are believed to have been taken to CID headquarters in Freetown.

It is not certain as to why they were arrested, but the APC Secretary General Dr Osman Yansaneh has also been invited to CID for statements made about the midterm census and his party’s decision to call on supporters to boycott the census.

