World Bank Executive Director for Africa Group 1 meets President Bio

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 8 December 2021:

World Bank Executive Director for Africa Group 1 Constituency, Dr. Taufila Nyamadzabo, today paid a courtesy call on President Dr Julius Maada Bio to consult with the government on tackling emerging challenges.

They were introduced by Sierra Leone’s Minister of Finance, Dr Denis Vandi, who explained that the purpose of Dr. Taufila Nyamadzabo’s visit was also to see how the Bank could strengthen its relationship with the government.

He informed the President that the team had had discussions with other ministries of government, especially those currently executing World Bank Group supported and funded projects.

Accompanied by Madam Naomi Ronor, his adviser, Dr Nyamadzabo, who serves on the Executive Board of Directors of the World Bank Group in Washington DC, United States, said he is pleased with the progress and grateful for the opportunity to consult with the government and get further directives from President Julius Maada Bio.

He further stated that he had already met with ministries, among them the Ministry of Health and Sanitation and Ministry of Mines and Mineral Resources on key areas of interest.

President Bio welcomed the team to Sierra Leone, adding that the country and the World Bank Group enjoy good partnership and expressed hope that this will further grow and deepen the bond.

He also told them that he is happy to know that they have covered a lot during the course of their stay in the country and expressed hope that their findings would help them know the strength and weaknesses of the country’s economy.

