NGC supports fight against COVID-19 in Sierra Leone

NGC Media Team: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 01 April 2020:

Following on Hon Kandeh Yumkella’s COVID-19 sensitisation tour of his constituency, 062 Samu Chiefdom, where he addressed over 10,000 residents, the NGC has embarked on a massive nationwide effort to provide Veronica buckets to markets across the country.

The party identified local markets as critical to preventing the spread of the Corona virus in Sierra Leone.

The need for a robust and non-partisan response to the fight against the disease became more acute, after the country recorded its first case of the disease yesterday and a second case today.

The entire NGC, including local district chapters, NGC UK&I and NGC North America and other diaspora chapters responded to the global NGC initiative to provide these buckets for handwashing, including supplies of disinfectants.

Potentially, up to a thousand buckets will be distributed at local markets in various districts in coordination with local stakeholders and traders.

Each bucket carries instructions for safe washing of hands, will be placed at intervals to prevent people being too close to each other, when washing their hands.

All NGC MPs are in their constituencies distributing buckets and working with their respective Chiefdom councils. Last week NGC Bo District distributed buckets at Shegeh market in Bo District.

According to Dr Dennis Bright, the Chairman and Leader of the party, “the financial support for the production of Veronica buckets that the party has received from its global membership, enables us to start distributing to markets and other places that need them. The donations we are going to make will be a testament of our commitment to care for our people and put our Country first”.

According to Dr Kandeh Yumkella, “COVID-19 does not discriminate by party, religion or social class. So we should all join the fight and collaborate with the government. So let’s put Salone Fos”.

The party will hold a monthly briefing on Thursday 2nd April 2020, when it would set out its position on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Share this: Tumblr

Email

Print

Pinterest

Reddit

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...