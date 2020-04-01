Sierra Leone goes into lockdown on Sunday for three days

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 01 March 2020:

Sierra Leone will be on a three days lockdown starting from Sunday, 5th April. This decision comes as the country records its second case of coronavirus.

According to reports, the defence minister and Covid-19 coordinator – Retired Brigadier Kellie Conteh said that – Sunday, Monday and Tuesday of next week will be “stay-at-home days”.

There is also an unconfirmed report of a suspected third case this afternoon.

“We have isolated a suspected case of COVID-19 at the Connaught Isolation Unit, whilst awaiting Laboratory result.

“The patient presented with fever and respiratory distress, with no traveling or positive contact history with any known COVID-19 patient.

“To be more proactive, we reviewed the case definition for suspected case to include ‘any patient with unexplained shortness of breath irrespective of any traveling or positive contact history’, a criteria which our suspected case met.

“The suspected case is currently in the Connaught Hospital isolation centre, stable and awaiting COVID-19 laboratory result. We will inform you all when the result is eventually out.”

The lockdown makes sense if it is aimed at getting people to call the authorities if anyone in their household shows a combination of the corona symptoms during the lockdown. Its a good idea but does the government have the capacity and resources to respond effectively to those calls?

