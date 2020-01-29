NGC’s Dr. Bright calls on president Bio to convene a national economic summit

Bashiru Vandi: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 29 January 2020:

Appearing on AYV Television yesterday, 28 January 2020, the chairman of Sierra Leone’s opposition National Grand Coalition (NGC) party – Dr Dennis Bright, spoke about the ideological differences between the NGC, the ruling Paopa SLPP and the APC, as he sets out a bright and bold vision for the nation under an NGC government.

Mr Bright opposed the exclusive policy development process that fails to engage the public, and condemned the rampant politicisation of state institutions, whilst condemning the destructive materialism that prevents the electorate from voting on issues.

But as a progressive and liberal patriot, he proposed solutions, calling on the president to bring all economic actors together at a national economic summit to advise the government as to how best to tackle the current deplorable state of the economy.

He highlighted the need for all political parties to help “shape the political will” of the nation – meaning that adequately educating the masses in order to foster informed choices is key to national development.

By engaging the public and media in a regular monthly review of the state of the nation, such as shedding light on the reasons for the nation’s crushing economic hardship and clarifying the Auditor General’s Report, NGC he said is proving that it is indeed the dominant voice of the people.

NGC is a trailblazer – a One Nation political entity that is determined to engineer a responsible, constructively ideological and productive political system that will take Sierra Leone through the 21st Century and beyond.

You can watch Dr Bright speaking here:

Bashiru Vandi is the NGC-UKI’s publicity and media secretary

