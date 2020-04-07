North and West Africa have the highest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 7 April 2020:

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa now stands at 10,075, with 487 deaths and 913 recoveries from the virus.

The number of cases are growing, though much slowly than was seen in China, Italy and Spain last month. There are concerns African countries may not be able to cope, as the figures shoot up in the coming weeks and months, with North and West Africa recording the highest numbers of cases so far.

These are the figures as reported by the African Union this morning – 7 April 2020, for each region:

Central Africa (950 cases; 33 deaths; 34 recoveries):

Burundi (3; 0; 0), Cameroon (650; 9; 17), Central African Republic (9; 0; 3), Chad (9; 0; 1), Congo (49; 5; 2), DRC (180; 18; 9), Equatorial Guinea (16; 0; 1), Gabon (30; 1; 1), Sao Tome & Principe (4; 0; 0)

Eastern Africa (861; 18; 37):

Djibouti (90; 0; 9), Eritrea (31; 0; 0), Ethiopia (44; 2; 4), Kenya (158; 6; 4), Madagascar (82; 0; 2), Mauritius (244; 7; 7), Rwanda (105; 0; 4), Seychelles (11; 0; 0), Somalia (7; 0; 1), South Sudan (1; 0; 0), Sudan (12; 2; 3), Tanzania (24; 1; 3), Uganda (52; 0; 0)

Northern Africa (4,485; 362; 437):

Algeria (1,423; 173; 90), Egypt (1,322; 85; 259), Libya (18; 1; 0), Mauritania (6; 1; 2), Morocco (1,120; 80; 81), Tunisia (596; 22; 5)

Southern Africa (1,790; 17; 57):

Angola (8; 2; 0), Botswana (6; 1; 0), Eswatini (10; 0; 3), Malawi (5; 0; 0), Mozambique (10; 0; 1), Namibia (16; 0; 3), South Africa (1,686; 12; 45), Zambia (39; 1; 5), Zimbabwe (10; 1; 0)

Western Africa (1,992; 57; 348):

Benin (26; 1; 5), Burkina Faso (364; 18; 108), Cape Verde (7; 1; 0), Côte d’Ivoire (323; 3; 41), Gambia (4; 1; 2), Ghana (287; 5; 3), Guinea (121; 0; 5), Guinea-Bissau (18; 0; 0), Liberia (14; 3; 3), Mali (47; 5; 5), Niger (253; 10; 26), Nigeria (238; 5; 35), Senegal (226; 2; 92), Sierra Leone (6; 0; 0), Togo (58; 3; 23).

