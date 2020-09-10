NRM’s position on the search for negotiated settlement to peace in the opposition APC

Osman Bikal Kamara: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 10 September 2020:

We at the National Reformation Movement (NRM) wish to inform the public that we have met with the APC leadership over the past one month to try to resolve the constitutional issues which form the centre of interest of our reformation efforts.

On July 1, 2020, the leadership of the NRM met with that of our party, the All People’s Congress, at the party’s headquarters, where both parties made commitment to the search for a negotiated settlement. In that meeting, which was summoned by the Facilitator, Dr. Ibrahim Bangura, both parties also made commitment to the observance of a rule that forbids the reporting to the public of information disclosed in the course of the negotiation.

In the early July of 2020, a few days after our meeting on July 1, we submitted three copies of our negotiating document to the Facilitator for onward submission to the party’s Chairman, Deputy Leader and Secretary General. These documents were indeed submitted for a response from the leadership of our party.

Since that submission of our negotiating demands, the process seems to have resulted in an absolute stalemate. The leadership has resorted to tactics that are not conducive to the resolution of the issues that forced the NRM to go, unavoidably, to court. It is as result of that stalemate, the party’s leadership’s violation of rule that forbids public disclosure of information, inter alia, that we have decided to bring the issue to the public.

On the very day we submitted our negotiating document, the leadership of our party violated the rule that forbids public disclosure of information, and our negotiating document was leaked to Adebayor, a gutter commentator and an establishment misinformation propagandist, who discussed some of its contents at length and went on to proclaim, in a ridiculous manner and louder than ever before, that the party’s leadership would not negotiate with the NRM.

On that same day, the NRM was on the receiving end of a barrage of invectives and imbecility from the gutter commentator.

It is becoming increasingly clear to us that the party’s leadership does not have the political will to resolve this matter on the table. Quite clearly, the party’s leadership came to the negotiating table with a double agenda: while appearing to be interested in a negotiated settlement, prominent party functionaries who said to be acting under the instructions of the party’s leadership are secretly engaging the plaintiffs and another actors to get them to stand prepared to withdraw the case from court before the resolution of disputes in the APC, just like they have done with the one plaintiff.

The fact is that the faithful plaintiffs within our fold are more than determined to see a logical conclusion of our case.

The leadership of the NRM, therefore, wishes to inform the manipulators, to whom negotiation means manipulation, that their unconventional negotiating tactics will serve them no useful purpose. The NRM is a disciplined, structured movement, and accordingly, the decision to withdraw the case from court does not lie in the exclusive hands of any plaintiff. To say it is impossible to reach any other agreement in the absence of a response to the negotiating document we submitted in the early July of 2020 is to understate our resolve.

The throwing up of one obstacle after another, the stonewalling towards our negotiating document, the persistent harassing of the plaintiffs and other NRM actors and the evident desire to manipulate them, the double agenda and the ongoing attempt by the our party’s leadership to renew their mandate in the guise of a convention, in violation of the court order and in utter disregard to the negotiations, make the call to negotiate looks like an Orwellian doublespeak and the search for a negotiated settlement all the more complex.

In conclusion, while we are still committed to a negotiated settlement, we wish to assure all comrade reformers, at home and abroad, that our commitment to the creation of conditions that guarantee equal participation and a level platforms for all comrades in the APC is unshakable.

As the party’s leadership goes about hatching one plan after another to manipulate the process, let them be reminded of the court order and our collective resolve to deliver the knockout jab on the dictatorial construction of our party’s internal politics. We went to court to correct the injustice and inequalities in our party, and these must be addressed BEFORE WE WITHDRAW THE CASE FROM COURT.

I must also, on behalf of the movement, extend our appreciation to the Facilitator, Dr. Ibrahim Bangura, for being very patient and professional in carrying out his task.

The NRM remains committed to the democratization of our party’s internal politics.

Signed: Osman Bikal Kamara, Secretary General, NRM. Tel +23278712179

