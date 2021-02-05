Ombudsman presents report to President Bio

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 05 February 2021:

President Dr Julius Maada Bio yesterday received the 2019-2020 annual report of the country’s Ombudsman – Leon Jenkins-Johnston.

Assuring the Ombudsman of his support for the Ombudsman office and its independence, president Bio said: “My government has supported the legal right to government information, repealed obnoxious laws that proscribe free speech, and made transparency an administrative norm.

“These and my government’s support for the work of the Ombudsman clearly serve the public interest, strengthen our public institutions, and further consolidate a more inclusive democracy.”

President Bio also noted the challenges highlighted by the Ombudsman, including institutional capacity, finance, logistics and other needs mentioned in the report.

He assured the Ombudsman that his government will address those issues because the Ombudsman office is invaluable to the country’s development.

“So, I see the Office of the Ombudsman as a key institution for strengthening and reinvigorating our democracy. Along with the other institutions like the Ministry of Justice, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), the Human Rights Commission (HRCSL), I see the Office of the Ombudsman as a bulwark for institutional integrity and accountability.

“Be reminded that there may be overlaps in mandate every so often. A complaint against an MDA may constitute an offence in the ACC Act or an abuse of rights for the HRCSL. So, map out areas of cooperation and work closely for the good of our citizens and our democracy,” the president told the Ombudsman.

According to the report, from 1 July 2019 to 30 June 2020, 484 complaints were lodged with the Office of the Ombudsman against various Ministries, Departments and Agencies, with 246 lodged at the Head Office in Freetown, 121 in Bo, 71 in Kenema, 16 in Makeni and 30 in Port Loko. 329 have been concluded so far.

The Office of the Ombudsman receives, investigates, mediates and resolves complaints laid against administrative decisions, malpractices of the public sector, institutions of higher learning set entirely or partly out of public funds.

Share this: Tumblr

Email

Print

Pinterest

Reddit

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...