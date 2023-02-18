Opposition ADP party Leader Kamarainba sentenced to 32 years in jail for sexual offences

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 18 February 2023:

Leader of Sierra Leone’s Alliance Democratic Party (ADP), Mohamed Kamarainba, has been found guilty of grooming and having sex with a 15-year old school girl by Judge Samuel Omodale Taylor, at the Appeals Court in Freetown yesterday.

According to the prosecution, Kamarainba with the aid of co-accused Marion Aruni who is said to be the girl’s aunty, had sex with the 15-year old school girl on Valentine’s Day – 14th February 2020 in Koidu, Kono.

Both accused denied all eight charges, but were found guilty on all counts and sentenced to jail accordingly:

Count 1 – Conspiracy – 15 years

Count 2 – Sexual Penetration – 15 years

Count 3 – Sexual Penetration – 15 years

Count 4 – Sexual Penetration – 15 years

Count 5 – Sexual Penetration – 15 years

Count 6 – Meeting a Child for Sexual Purpose – 2 years

Count 7 – Meeting a Child for Sexual Purpose – 2 years

Count 8 – Aiding and Abetting – 15 years

The ADP leader – Kamarainba who was unable to attend most of the court hearing due to health reasons, which is believed to be prostate cancer related, was found guilty on counts 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 8 and is to serve 15 years in prison to run concurrently.

He was also found guilty on counts 6 and 7 for which he was sentenced to two years each and to run concurrently.

It is expected that Kamarainba may serve a minimum of 15 years in jail, at the end of which he would be almost 70 years old.

Second defendant Marion Aruni was found guilty on two counts of conspiracy and aiding and abetting, and was sentenced to 15 years each, to run concurrently.

As both convicts have already served three years in jail after their arrest in 2020, Kamarainba may spend about 12 years in jail in total for grooming and having sex with a 15-year old school girl on Valentine’s Day in 2020 in Kono, eastern Sierra Leone.

