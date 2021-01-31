Over 300 new cases of covid-19 reported in Sierra Leone in three days

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 31 January 2021:

Sierra Leone has in the last three days recorded 311 new coronavirus cases, with most of these new cases reported in the capital Freetown.

Last Friday, 29 January 2021, there were 100 new cases reported, and yesterday Saturday 30 January 2021 – another 146 new cases were reported. Today, Sunday 31 January 2021, 65 new cases have been reported across the country.

This brings the total number of new cases reported in the last three days in Sierra Leone to 311.

According to sources in Freetown, most of the 146 positive cases recorded yesterday Saturday, are believed to be either staff working in the Foreign Affairs Ministry in Freetown or their contacts. There has so far been no official confirmation of this report.

The total number of confirmed cumulative covid-19 cases in Sierra Leone now stands at 3,593, with over two thirds – 2,477 of those, recorded in the capital Freetown; Port Loko – 124; Kenema – 131; Bo – 126; and the rest spread widely across the country.

But the total number of officially confirmed deaths from covid-19 in Sierra Leone remains low at 79.

Ten days ago, the government of Sierra Leone through the agency responsible for managing its Covid-19 response strategy – NACOVERC, announced new measures restricting the movement of people in the country, starting from Monday 25th January 2021, in response to the alarming rise in the number of daily new Covid cases, especially in the capital Freetown since Christmas.

Some of the measures announced included – restriction of people movement for two weeks; a 10pm to 5am curfew; shut down of all entertainment spots, including beaches and night clubs; and stricter enforcement of mask wearing.

But ten day on, there are reports those measures are not being complied with by most people in the country who are still going about their normal business as though there is no covid pandemic.

The report so far this year is bleak for Sierra Leone, and the government would need to step up. On 5th January 2021, 37 new cases were recorded in addition to the 27 recorded on Sunday, 3rd January 2021, and 28 cases on 31st December 2020. This brought the total number of reported cumulative cases in Sierra Leone on 5th of January 2021 to 2,724. This cumulative number of cases has at today increased to 3,593.

In the first week of the New Year, from 31st December 2020 to 5th January 2021, there was an increase of 113 new cases – an average of 19 ‘known’ new cases a day, in a country where there is no routine testing of suspected cases. In the last three days, the average daily recorded number of cases has risen to over 100.

The number of people arriving in the country from abroad and testing positive with the virus, has increased from 62 on the 31st of December 2020 to 138 today Sunday, 31st December 2021.

You can see the figures for the last three days below:

